Jason Bateman Speaks Out as ‘Ozark’ Releases Final Episodes

Jason Bateman, star of Ozark made a special announcement today. A little thank you to fans that have stuck around during the ride. Bateman isn’t one to tweet a lot, but his message today was sincere and appropriate after the run that the show has had on Netflix. Easily one of the most popular and well-made productions that the streaming service has put out.

Today is a big day of course, with Part 2 of Season 4 dropping. I’m sure there are some of you out there binging as I type this now. Part 1 of the final season left folks wanting more, because duh. But, there is a melancholy feeling to the whole thing. Like getting to the end of a great book, the end of a great series can leave you feeling…empty inside.

Check out Jason Bateman’s tweet about Ozark coming to an end.

Just want to say hi and a sincere thank you to all the nice folks out there that gave OZARK a spot in their lives over these past few years. Thanks for liking what we loved making for y'all! — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) April 29, 2022

The show has grown into a phenomenon and the final season has fans feeling all types of ways. There are some that said they weren’t sure if they could start the final half of the season because they didn’t want it to come to an end. While that feeling is strong, I’m sure they will eventually be hitting play.

Over the course of the four seasons, there has been a good amount of violence. Betrayal. Drama and intrigue. Bateman and costars like Julia Garner (Ruth), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Lisa Emery (Darlene), and more have put together a saga that fans can’t stop watching.

While it is no fun to see a great show like this come to an end, there is some merit to ending things before they go stale. No one wants to be in Season 10 wondering, “Why are we doing this?” Also, Bateman discussed the show previous to the Part 2 release.

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Talks About the Violence in the Show

As the show has started to wind down to its conclusion, the stakes get higher. The tensions rise. And, you just don’t know what is around the corner. Who is going o get shot next, who is the next one to get got, and when will it happen? Those questions and more go through viewers’ minds as each episode, the danger and consequences tighten around the Byrds and those around them.

Talking with Entertainment Weekly, Jason Bateman discussed Ozark and the show’s penchant for violence.

“As blue as it is, it needs to remain somewhat red to keep things consistent,” the actor explained. “But, I feel like the average stays pretty consistent. You can always count on something going wrong for somebody in every episode or every other episode, at least.”

So, have you already blown through the end of the series, Outsiders? Are you waiting to go through them slowly and let the end trickle as you avoid spoilers on Facebook and Twitter? These things are difficult to decide in the age of streaming, but hopefully you figure it out and enjoy the end of a great series.