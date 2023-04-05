Jason Isbell Fires Back After Kid Rock’s Viral Bud Light Stunt

Musician Jason Isbell just fired back at Kid Rock’s viral video of the rocker shooting up a case of Bud Light beer. Isbell proclaimed Kid Rock a bigot for what the trans community deems representative of an assault on their rights.

“This is finally how we get him,” Isbell wrote in the comment section of Rock’s video. “Leave no bigoted beers to drink.”

Many beer drinkers felt utterly confused when Bud Light decided to partner with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney for their latest ad campaign.

Tensions between the trans community and anyone advocating for due diligence in sex changes have risen steadily. And the powder keg was lit when hospitals began admitting to major sex surgeries last year.

As a countermeasure, a handful of conservatively-governed states have introduced legislation that limits or restricts minors from receiving sex change operations or hormone therapies. The trans community responded with ire, demanding that kids be allowed to change their sex at will. Somehow, the argument has now rolled up into a beer debate, with both sides of the aisle sounding drunk with vitriol.

Anheuser-Busch has so far defended the Bud Light partnership, but rumors are circulating that top execs aren’t happy with the stunt

Anheuser-Busch responded in a statement to Fox News, saying the company works with “hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.” The beer brand adds that Mulvaney’s personalized can “was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Unsurprisingly, fans on social media stormed to both defend and deride Kid Rock’s assault on the Bud Light cans (anyone remember Steve Martin in The Jerk?).

“Did you all just wake up one morning and think ‘Hey let’s destroy ourselves today,’ or do you really have absolutely no clue who your customers are?” one user wrote.

Another fan added, “I am waiting for their next press release stating they’ve fired their entire marketing department.”

Others pointed out that Anheuser-Busch has supported the LGBT community for decades. “Anheuser-Busch has been doing LGBT Pride based advertising since 1998. Literally been around as long as [Kid Rock’s] entire career.”

A Kid Rock critic sounded off: “Drink the beer, don’t shoot it. Relax dude. Why so angry? Why are y’all triggered by trans folks? Do you know trans people drink people too? Are you aware irresponsible actions like this glorify gun violence? Find love in your heart for all.”