Jason Isbell Has Perfect Response to Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Epic Run Time

Jason Isbell took to Twitter to poke fun at the impressive runtime of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. Social media is buzzing after a report from Hollywood 411 reported that the new film will clock in at a staggering 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Since Isbell is making his acting debut in the film, he must have felt somewhat responsible for the excessive run time. On Twitter, he jokingly took all the heat for pushing the bladders of moviegoers. “I talk slow I’m from Alabama,” he quipped, alongside a quote tweet featuring a story about the running time.

I talk slow I’m from Alabama https://t.co/Xc9EpKF1k5 — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 20, 2023

Of course, fans took the joke in stride. However, they still couldn’t help but balk at Killers of the Flower Moon‘s butt-numbing run time. “A southern accent adds a few syllables to every word. Example: “well” is pronounced “way-ell”,” one fan joked. “Holy hell, that is one long southern drawl,” another fan replied.

Jason Isbell isn’t the only musician featuring in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Jason Isbell is joined by fellow musicians Sturgill Simpson and Jack White in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film. They will star alongside Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and others. Finally, one fan admitted the run-time wouldn’t matter in a household of music and film lovers. “Well, my kid is a Scorsese fan, I’m an Isbell fan. So I guess him and I will be seeing it,” they replied.

When queried about Isbell’s position in the film and if he would be performing, longtime Scorsese and Wes Anderson music supervisor and collaborator Randall Poster proclaimed that although the film features the musicians, they “don’t play music” within their roles. “Yeah, he’s terrific in it,” Poster recently said on The Moment with Brian Koppelman podcast. “Jason Isbell, Jack White … there’s like four musicians in the movie who don’t play music.”

Isbell’s southern drawl aside, it’s no shock that Killers of the Flower Moon will be lengthy. After all, director Martin Scorsese has quite a penchant for long films. His 2019 Netflix epic The Irishman ran for three and a half hours, while his previous titles Silence and The Wolf of Wall Street were both just under three hours in length.

After three years of planning and preparation, the $200 million budgeted ‘Killers’ recently wrapped up production in October 2021. After that, a few reshoots were completed in mid-2022 for scenes filmed both in New York City and Oklahoma. It looks like director Martin Scorsese has been solely devoted to this project and hasn’t had time to start on his next one which is scheduled as an adaptation of David Grann’s The Wager.