Jason Momoa Hooks Massive Fish While Wearing Nothing But a Loincloth: VIDEO

Jason Momoa got cheeky during a recent fishing trip. According to reports, the actor left little to the imagination while reeling some skipjack tuna on Monday.

Although Momoa is known for his Aquaman man performance, he looked as if he belonged in Tarzan as the 43-year-old rocked a tan loincloth and nothing else as he fished.

He held on tight to the fishing rod while someone in a black t-shirt and matching shorts helped him pull in the line. After pulling in his catch, Momoa and his friend took pictures holding the massive creature on the ship’s deck.

The father of two shared the revealing pics and videos on his Instagram Story on Sunday, where he could be seen sporting the beige thong-like attire during his fishing excursion.

In one video shared on his Instagram story, his followers could see him wearing the minimal piece of clothing while reeling in a fish. Another image showed the actor posing beside a friend as they each held up their impressive catches.

Momoa, who was born in Hawaii, also shared an image of himself “catching rainbows” in a Mananalu water bottle. “Help stop single-use plastic watter bottles and please recycle,” he wrote next to the pic. “All my aloha.”

Jason Momoa shows off new hairdo for environmental cause

For the fishing trip, the former “Game of Thrones” star kept his long dark hair up in a man bun with the sides shaved. Last month, he also teased a glimpse of his new haircut when he revealed in an Instagram post that he cut his hair to highlight the ongoing problem of single-use plastic.

“I’m here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad. Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives. Help me, plastic bottles are ridiculous… we’re going to keep going — oh, man. Love you guys. Aloha,” he said at the time, showing off his new cut.

Just one week later, Momoa got a massive tattoo on the side of his newly-shaved head of an ornate tribal tattoo.

In the caption of a post showing off his new tattoo, Momoa thanked his Hawaiian tattoo artist Sulu’ape Keone Nunes for the incredible artwork. He wrote that “it was a true honor 20 years in the making.”

Many users, including Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson, responded to the new hairdo. “Love you big bro. Your spirit is humble and so infectious and great! FastX is going to kill s— … Welcome to the FAST FAMILY!!!!!” he said. Momoa stars in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast franchise.

In addition, his new movie Slumberland is set for release next month as is his other project Western The Last Manhunt. Moreso, the second Aquaman movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is now in post-production while he’s filming Fast X.