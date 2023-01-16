Jeff Bridges Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dad Lloyd in Critics Choice Awards Speech

Jeff Bridges was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards by his The Big Lebowski costar John Goodman. In recognition of this honor, Bridges highlighted his loving family. He also reflected on his successful career accomplishments.

During his speech, Bridges revealed that he was wearing the cufflinks of his late father, Lloyd Bridges. The special moment was particularly poignant since it fell on what would have been Mr. Bridge’s birthday. The Hot Shots! actor passed away in 1998 at age 85.

“It’s my dad’s birthday today, January 15. I’m wearing his cufflinks. I wouldn’t be up here without my dad,” Bridges said. “No, he’s the reason that I’m up here. I can remember him loving showbiz so much, loving acting so much, and as a kid I said, ‘You know, Dad, I’m not sure I wanna be an actor.’ He goes, ‘What are you talkin’ about?’ I said, ‘I wanna do painting maybe, music.’ He said, ‘Jeff, don’t be ridiculous. Being an actor, they’re gonna call on you to do all of those things you’re interested in. And besides that, you’re gonna get to tell all these wonderful stories from all these different perspectives of people that are alive. This is a wonderful profession.’ ” The True Grit actor took a breath before adding, “He’s so right. I’m so glad I listened to the old man!”

Jeff Bridges also thanked his wife of 48 years

Bridges expressed his gratitude for the strength and encouragement of his family, including his mother Dorothy – “the best actor of us all” as he commented – and siblings Beau and Cindy. Additionally, Bridges applauded his wife Susan who has been by their side throughout this incredible journey.

“We’ve been married 48 years,” Bridges gushed as the audience cheered. He also gave special recognition to his beloved children: Isabelle, Jessica, and Hayley. “Family — that’s kinda what it all comes down to,” he said later.

"We are thrilled to be honoring the one and only Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards," CCA CEO Joey Berlin explained in a statement. "From his debut with his dad on Sea Hunt to his iconic performance as The Dude in The Big Lebowski, to his Oscar-winning performance in Crazy Heart, right through his amazing work in The Old Man, his decades-spanning career is unmatched," Berlin said.

Over the course of his storied career, Bridges has been nominated for an impressive seven Academy Awards. He first made waves with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1971’s The Last Picture Show, directed by Peter Bogdanovich. In 2009, he achieved recognition when Crazy Heart earned him an Oscar and a Critics Choice Award.