Jeff Bridges To Receive Lifetime Achievement Critics Choice Award

After over 60 years of acting on screen, Jeff Bridges will receive next year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He will accept the honor at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, tapped for Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.

The 73-year-old is also a previous winner of the Critics Choice Award for his stunning performance in the 2009 movie Crazy Heart. His performance in the film also earned his an Academy Award, SAG Award, and Independent Spirit Award.

He first garnered an Oscar nom in 1972 for his work in Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show alongside Cybill Shepherd. He later got more Oscar nominations for his work in Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Starman, The Contender, True Grit, and Hell or High Water.

Joey Berlin, the Critics Choice Association CEO, also commended Bridges’ work as an iconic actor in an official statement.

“From his debut with his dad on Sea Hunt to his iconic performance as ‘The Dude’ in The Big Lebowski, to his Oscar-winning performance in Crazy Heart, right through his amazing work in The Old Man, his decades-spanning career is unmatched,” Berlin said. “We look forward to celebrating his incredible career before an audience of millions of fans.”

Jeff Bridges finds silver lining despite ongoing medical problems

In addition to being a seven-time Oscar nominee, Bridges is also an accomplished singer and producer. The California native is also currently the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that works to end childhood hunger.

Although Bridges has received much praise and accolades throughout his career, he has struggled off-camera. Several years ago, he contracted COVID-19 and lymphoma. Yet, despite the medical problems, he chose to look on the bright side. According to Bridges, the diagnoses taught him to see life as “hyper-precious.”

While giving an interview several months ago, Jeff Bridges spoke openly about his battle with cancer. “[There were] wonderful parts about being that sick that were kind of unexpected,” he explained. “You know, feeling all that love coming towards me from my family and friends and from other people all over the world. That was [an] unexpected, wonderful feeling.”

However, he added that the love he received from friends and family “triggered” him. “I said, ‘Oh yeah, this is life, this is wonderful,’ and everything became kind of hyper-precious during that time.”

Fans of Jeff Bridges can catch The Critic’s Choice Awards live on The CW on Jan. 15, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

You can also watch Bridges star in FX’s TV series, “The Old Man.” Bridges has also earned high praise for his portrayal as a former CIA officer marked for death. The show was also picked up for a second season by FX several months ago.