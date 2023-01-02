Jelly Roll Has Big Weight Loss Goals for 2023

Count rapper Jelly Roll in on the New Year’s resolutions train. The country crossover hitmaker is dedicated to losing weight in 2023. The music artist had a big 2022. He opened for large tours, his first country hit single and a performance at Nashville’s esteemed Bridgestone Arena. Now in 2023, he is determined to reach further heights within the music industry. However, he also plans to make strides toward bettering himself physically.

Jelly Roll recently told Music Mayhem that he will devote the opening six months of this year to shedding pounds. He also plans to strengthen his well-being before going back on tour. “I’m going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health,” he explained. “I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023, I wanna finally conquer the demon. I don’t leave for a big tour until about the middle of the year. So, I plan on taking the first half of the year to tighten the album up and get some work in.”

For many years, weight has been a battle for the singer born as Jason DeFord. In fact, his mother even gave him the nickname Jelly Roll due to his struggles with it. However, this year he has created an effective plan of action to help him achieve his dream of losing that extra weight once and for all. He believes that soon enough he will be able to proudly reveal his transformation.

Jelly Roll details his weight loss plan of attack

“I got a guy, man,” he said. “I’m [about to] start working with my boy, who owns a gym in Brentwood, and we’re [gonna] start getting after it at the top of the year.” Even before Jelly Roll’s official fitness regimen kicks off in 2023, he and Bunnie appear to already be getting into the swing of things. In fact, we recently got a glimpse of his workout moves via an entertaining TikTok video shared by his wife.

Dedicated to achieving his weight goals during the initial part of 2023, this singer has even bigger aspirations for his music career. He is determined to use the year as a platform to debut new music and further solidify himself as a leading musician in the country genre.

“Well, for me, it’s about planting the flag to show people that I am here to stay,” Jelly Roll explained. “I think we’ve done a really good job of getting people to see where we’re going, and now, we gotta get them to watch where we are and go with us where we’re heading to. That’s the goal.”

Jelly Roll has undoubtedly experienced a momentous year in 2022. His hit single “Dead Man Walking” made its way to the top of the rock radio charts, and then his second song, “Son Of A Sinner” skyrocketed up Billboard’s Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs lists.