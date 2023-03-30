Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie Recall Filming ‘The Hurt Locker’ During ‘Rennervations’

While making an appearance on Jeremy Renner’s new Disney+ series Rennervations, Anthony Mackie reminisces about he and the Hawkeye star filming their 2008 war thriller film The Hurt Locker.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renner and Mackie were working on repurposing a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. As they worked on the project, the duo discussed filming The Hurt Locker. “Like 14 years ago, this is how we started our day in the desert,” Renner declared as Mackie laughed.

According to IMDb, The Hurt Locker’s description reads, “During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.”

The film starred Renner and Mackie as well as Brian Geraghty, Guy Pearce, Ralph Fiennes, and David Morse. The film won six Oscars and five BAFTA awards.

Along with chatting about the film, Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie end up at a car yard where Renner keeps a collection of utility and emergency vehicles. As the two walk around the yard looking for items, Renner said he gets why the yard “looks” crazy. “That’s how I know I’m on the right path,” he said.

Mackie then joked, “It thought you were up here playing bumper cards. I mean, the street sweeper is a bit extreme, but everything else I’m with!”

Other celebrity guests who will be on Renner’s Rennervations are Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor, and Sebastián Yatra. Each guest will notably assist Jeremy and his team with renovating purpose-built vehicles.

‘Rennervations’ Premieres Months After Jeremy Renner’s Terrifying Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner’s new series Rennervation premieres on Disney+ just months after the actor was involved in a terrifying snowplow accident outside his Nevada home.

While speaking to Diana Sawyer about the accident, Jeremy Renner recalled the pain of being run over by his snowcat. “I was awake through every moment,” Renner further explained. He also stated he didn’t have any regrets about attempting to save his nephew from getting hit by the plow. The move caused him to be one to go under the plow. “Yeah, I’d do it again because it was going right at my nephew.

Renner went on to declare that he was a lucky man to have survived such a terrifying accident. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience,” he said. “But I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Renner shares more details about his accident during the Jeremy Renner: The Diana Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph. The interview will premiere on April 6th through ABC.