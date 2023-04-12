Jeremy Renner Brings Family Along for First Red Carpet Appearance Since His Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner walked the red carpet for the first time since his horrifying New Year’s snow plow accident, and his entire family came along for the celebration.

The Mayor of Kingstown star stood for cameras ahead of his Disney+ Rennervations premiere in Los Angeles. The reality series shows Renner renovating used vehicles and giving them to people in underserved towns all over the globe.

The actor brought about a dozen of his kin to the event, and together they headed into the screening. Renner relied on a cane to get him through the night.

The big night comes as Jeremy Renner recovers from over 30 broken bones and a punctured lung he suffered after a more than 14,000-pound snowplow crushed him on January 1st.

During a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer, the actor explained that he was out in his personal Sno-Cat clearing driveways after a major winter storm dumped two feet of snow on his neighborhood. At one point, he parked the machine to help a family member pull their car out of a drift. The plow came out of park and headed towards his nephew, so he jumped in front of it.

Renner said that instead of falling unconscious, he could feel everything, and he wasn’t sure he was going to survive. It took a long stay in the ICU and months of recovery at home for him to be physically able to attend a promotional event. And while he isn’t fully healed, he was determined to keep tonight’s premiere on track.

“I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,” he told Variety. “I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise, it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Rennervations begins streaming tomorrow, April 12, on Disney +.