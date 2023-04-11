Jeremy Renner Details Grisly Snowplow Accident, ‘My Eye Did Pop Out’

While detailing his horrific New Year’s Day 2023 snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner recalled other major injuries he sustained during the incident.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, the actor stated that he broke “35 or so” bones during the accident. “We kept discovering them as we were going along,” Renner explained. “It went from critical order, like, priority of what I’m going to die from or not. And then six weeks later, I’m finding another break and another break and another break.”

Although grateful to be alive, Jeremy Renner admitted the situation could have been way worse. It just missed every vertebrae, didn’t hit any organs, didn’t hit my brain, didn’t swell, nothing like that,” he said about the plow. “My eye did pop out, that’s weird. But I got pretty lucky that none of my organs got messed up. It pierced my liver but that wasn’t dangerous.”

When asked about his collapsed lung, Renner quickly answered, “Yeah, that’s fine. I’ve got another one.”

However, although he was in good spirits, Renner admitted later in the interview that he was still struggling. “I promise you, I’m in a ton of pain.”

Jeremy Renner Said He Was Kicked Out of One ICU While Recovering From the Accident

As he continued to discuss his hospital experience following the accident, Jeremy Renner revealed he was kicked out of one ICU, as he was recovering.

“There was two different ICUs. I got kicked out of the first one… It was under construction when I got there,” Renner explained. “So they put me in a janitor’s closet like it’s a VIP thing. No bathroom in it. The lights are flickering. Everyone’s moaning like they’re dying. Like, this is a haunted house. It’s called the ICU like [creepy voice] ‘I see youuuu.’ It’s a haunted house. I’m not going to get better here.”

Although it was a rough experience, Jeremy Renner said he felt bad for how he handled the first hospital. “I’m going back to this hospital this week to apologize to every single one of those nurses,” he declared.

According to Entertainment Tonight, original reports from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office revealed Renner and his nephew, Alexander Fries, were out with the plow when it got stuck in the now. However, as the plow began to move again, the actor attempted to prevent his nephew from getting hurt. As the plow began to roll, it started “sliding sideways” and then began to roll down the hill. This caused Renner to jump out of the plow.

Unfortunately, Fries was still in the plow’s path as it continued to roll. Jeremy Renner quickly decided to attempt to stop or divert the plow. As he tried to push through with his plan, Renner was immediately pulled under the left side track of the plow.

Thankfully, he managed to get help from neighbors (including one who was a doctor). He was eventually airlifted to a nearby hospital.