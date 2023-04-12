Jeremy Renner Details Recovery From Brutal Accident at ‘Rennervations’ Premiere

During the premiere of his new Disney+ series Rennervations, Jeremy Renner opened up about recovering from his brutal snow plow accident.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Renner stated that a lot of his recovery was based on Rennervations. He was seen walking with a cane on the event’s red carpet just a little over three months after the horrific January 1st incident.

“Setting the attention for me to be upright walking and out of bed for this show and obviously for my daughter,” Renner explained. The actor also said the recovery affected so many people. “My family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that. So the work was making sure that it was going to come out on time. And here I’m standing. I’m making it happen.”

Jeremy Renner details his recovery from the near-death snowplow accident that broke "35 or so" bones. "I'm standing. I'm making it happen." 💪 pic.twitter.com/GbRjSQYBMF — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 12, 2023

Also during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, Jeremy Renner spoke about how his snow plow accident caused “35 or so” broken bones. “We kept discovering them as we were going along. It went from critical order, like, priority of what I’m going to die from or not,” he said about the injuries. “And then six weeks later, I’m finding another break and another break and another break.”

Renner then pointed out that the snow plow ended up missing every vertebra and didn’t hit any organs. However, there was another bad injury. “My eye did pop out, that’s weird,” Jeremy revealed. “But I got pretty lucky that none of my organs got messed up. It pierced my liver but that wasn’t dangerous.”

Jeremy Renner went on to admit that he was struggling during the interview. “I promise you I’m in a ton of pain.”

Jeremy Renner Said He Made it a Goal to Walk on ‘Rennervations’ Red Carpet

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner told Variety that he made it a goal to walk the Rennervations red carpet.

“I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,” Renner explained. “I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day.”

Jeremy Renner stated that his goal was achieved and he was able to enjoy being on the red carpet. If he hadn’t recovered, the premiere may not have happened. “It would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”