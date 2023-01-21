Jeremy Renner Has Perfect Response to Chris Evans’ Joke About His Snowcat

Jeremy Renner showed that he’s well on the road to recovery by being able to laugh at a friendly jab from fellow Avenger Chris Evans. On New Year’s Day, the Mayor of Kingstown star had an unfortunate accident when a snowcat crushed him. He was rushed to the ICU with 30 broken bones and other serious injuries such as blunt chest trauma. Thankfully, he has since been released from hospital care and is now continuing his recovery in the comfort of his own home.

On Saturday, Renner took to Twitter and posted a photo of him doing physical therapy at home with a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for all those who have shown their love and support. His Avengers co-star Chris Evans responded by lightheartedly warning everyone that it’s the snowcat people should be worried about.

“That’s one tough mf’er,” Evans wrote. “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love”

Much to Marvel fans’ delight, Renner took the light-hearted joke in stride. “Love you, brother…. I did check on the snowcat, she needs fuel,” he replied. Evans and Renner have a long-standing relationship, as they are two of the original six Avengers actors. Evans brought to life Captain America, while Renner embodied Hawkeye.

Captain America wasn’t the only original Avenger to offer support to Renner. Mark Ruffalo also requested prayers for his Avengers co-star after a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The Hulk actor took to his Instagram stories writing, “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” alongside a screengrab of a news report on Renner’s condition.

Jeremy Renner is still promoting ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ despite his injury

Despite the pain he was enduring, Renner kept his eagerness for Mayor of Kingstown‘s second season on Paramount+ alive. Just two weeks after suffering from a terrible accident, he took to Twitter to encourage fans to sound off on the new episode. “Let me know what you know think !!!”, Renner tweeted alongside an image of his character with the caption “Now Streaming.”

Mayor of Kingstown premiered on Paramount+ in 2021, giving viewers an up close and personal look at a powerful family living in Michigan. Dianne Wiest and Hugh Dillon (who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) also star in the show.

“I heard about [Renner’s accident] from one of the other producers,” Dillon told Deadline Sunday. “I saw it on the news and then he sent me a video. He’s very funny. I just think the world of that guy and I’m happy he’s surrounded by his family. Anything we can do to help, we will. That’s the biggest thing. He’s like family.”