Jeremy Renner Is ‘Missing’ Home in New Pics Posted Amid Hospital Stay

After more than two weeks of being hospitalized following a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day, Jeremy Renner lets the world know, he’s ready to go home.

In his latest Instagram Stories, Jeremy Renner posted a picture of his home just north of Reno, Nevada with the caption, “Missing my happy place…”

The Mayor of Kingstown star was airlifted to a nearby hospital on January 1st. This was after he was run over by a large snowplow. This happened while he was helping his neighbors with snow removal. Following the accident, Renner’s rep shared that he suffered from blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. He then underwent emergency surgery. Within the first week of hospitalization, Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday.

He gave his first update on January 3rd through his Instagram account. “Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner said at the time. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Most recently, Renner posted a video of him being rolled into a room for a medical scan. “I wish you all a very special night,” he wrote. A source close to Renner told PEOPLE last week that although he is on the mend, the actor is now facing a long road to recovery. “Jeremy is making positive progress,” the source said.

Renner’s sister Kym also said that he was crushing all progress goals. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” Kym said. “We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Another source also told the media outlet that the constant support that Renner has received has warmed the actor’s heart. “He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support.”

Jeremy Renner Celebrated ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Premiere From His Hospital Bed

While he’s continuing to recover, Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to celebrate the premiere of The Mayor of Kingstown season 2.

“Spotted around town today !!! Excited to share this next season!!!” Jeremy Renner declared in his latest social media post. Paramount+ responded to the post by commenting, “Nothing stays hidden in this town” with a blue heart emoji.

Co-creator of Mayor of Kingstown, Hugh Dillon recently spoke to Deadline about his hopes for the show as well as Renner’s hospitalization. “If anything, everyone is hyper-vigilant,” Dillon said about the show’s second-season theme. He co-wrote the season with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. “It’s more intimate. We’re looking at why these characters do what they do. We’re really steering into what’s triggering these people who are predisposed to their most darkest impulses.”

Dillon then said he heard about Renner’s injury from one of the show’s other producers. He then saw it on the news and Renner sent me a video. “He’s very funny,” Dillon continued. “I just think the world of that guy and I’m happy he’s surrounded by his family.”

He then added that the production is ready to help Renner any time he needs it. “He’s like family.”