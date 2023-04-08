Jeremy Renner Posts Pic Using Cane, Scooter on Family Six Flags Trip Months After Snowplow Accident

A little over three months after his terrifying snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner posted a pic using a cane and scooter while on a family trip to Six Flags.

In his latest Instagram post, Renner shares a snapshot of him hanging out with his family while holding a cane. A scooter is sitting on the side of the family photo. “Good Friday,” he wrote in the caption. “Made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family!” He tagged Six Flags Magic Mountain and used the hashtag #thankyou.

The trip to Six Flags comes just days after Jeremy Renner’s exclusive interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer release. During his one-on-one with the famed journalist, Renner reflected on the snowplow and how he plans to remove forward. “I shifted the narrative of it being victimized or making a mistake or anything else,” Renner said. “I refuse to be f—ing haunted by that memory that way.”

Renner’s neighbor, Rich Kovach also spoke to Sawyer about the scene after the snowplow ran the actor over. “It was blood, the amount of blood, and then he was – he was just in such pain,” the neighbor recalled. “And the sounds that were coming out of him — and there was so much blood in the snow.”

Kovach said when he looked at Jeremy Renner’s head, it appeared to him to be cracked wide open. “And I could see white, I don’t know if that was his skull, if it — maybe it was just my imagination but that’s what I thought I saw.”

Kovach also said that his partner, Barb Fletcher helped Renner by applying pressure to the wound. “I could tell he was really struggling to breathe.”

Jeremy Renner Said He Was Awake During the Snowplow Accident

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner stated he was awake through every moment during the snowplow accident. “I started moving my legs,” he explained. “I said, ‘Oh, that one – that one’s really messed up. Oh yeah that thing’s gonna – that’s gonna be a problem.’”

Renner also said he kept thinking to himself what his body looked like. He then wondered if he was going like a “spine in a brain” like a science experiment. “Is that my existence now? I sorta felt like I just ‘What am I — what’s my existence gonna be like?”

After getting intubated at the hospital, Jeremy Renner said he gestured “I’m sorry” in sign language to his family. “I was signing that – ‘cause I am, I’m sorry.”

Renner went on to share he was grateful to the family who stayed by his side throughout his physical and mental recovery. He added, “This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them. What we just endured. That’s real love. It’s suffering. But that feeds the seeds of what love is.”