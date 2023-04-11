Jeremy Renner Reveals Hilarious Fake Cameo From Costar Following Snow Plow Accident

Friends on and off set, Jeremy Renner revealed how his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Paul Rudd helped out with his snow plow accident recovery… by providing some laughter.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Renner recalled how his fellow Marvel co-stars and friends were trying to make him feel better in their awkward ways. “I talked to Chris Evans. I talked to a lot of friends and their reaction is what made me feel like, ‘Oh, I think I really hurt myself, I might not pull out of this,’ Renner explained. “They’re terrible actors, they couldn’t hide the fact that I looked awful.”

Jeremy Renner then said Rudd had made a “fake cameo appearance” on his birthday. The actor described the cameo video as being a clip from a movie star who was paid to say happy birthday to a fan of theirs. Renner stated that he never paid Rudd for this video.

However, Rudd didn’t hold back. During his “fake cameo appearance,” the Ant-Man star declared, “Hey Jerry, I hear you’re a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently? Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It’s really from the heart and I hope you’re feeling better. Sounds like you are. Apparently, you’re a pretty tough guy.”

Rudd then jokingly declared, “Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day, and wouldn’t that be something? In the meantime, take care and take it easy for a while. And next time, maybe just let the snow melt! Feel better, Jerry!”

Jeremy Renner’s Sports Physician Says the Actor’s ‘Strongest Motivator’ to Recovery is His Daughter Ava

While speaking to PEOPLE about Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident recovery, Dr. Christopher Vincent, who is Renner’s sports physician, stated that the actor’s “strongest motivator” to recovering is his daughter Ava. “I’ve seen so many people with injuries way less [severe] than Jeremy had,” Dr. Vincent explained. “And they just give up.”

Also talking about Ava being a huge part of Jeremy Renner’s recovery, Dr. Vincent said, “You really reflect on life when something like this happens. It’s like, ‘Okay, what’s important?’”

Renner’s close friend and Rennervations exec producer, Rory Millikin, also spoke about caring for the actor. “You should see this house. It’s overflowing,” Millikin said. “My job is to create some laughter and joy. And cook badly.”

Dr. Vincent stated that Millikin’s goofy humor helps to keep Renner optimistic. “He uses humor to stay positive and keep himself healthy. That helps so much.”

With Renner wanting to get back on his feet as soon as possible, Dr. Vincent stated he called in medical equipment and turned the Hawkeye star’s home into a full rehab center. “We use this incredible treadmill called the Boost Treadmill,” the physician shared. The machine notably helped the actor to walk again after the snow plow left 30 (or so) bones broken.