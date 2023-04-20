Jeremy Renner Reveals How His Daughter ‘Inspired’ Him While Recovering From Snowplow Accident

While his intense and quick recovery from his New Year’s Day snowplow accident has made headlines over the past few weeks, Jeremy Renner says he wouldn’t have pulled through without the support of his daughter, Ava, and her encouraging Post-its.

Fox News reports that In one of his recent Instagram Story posts, Renner shared a snapshot of an Ava Post-It that reads “Hi Beautiful” with a smiley face and heart. It was placed on a mirror in his workout room. “My daughter inspires me… what inspires you?” He wrote in the post.

Jeremy Renner previously celebrated his daughter’s 10th birthday by declaring how she helped heal him. “Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fastI stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy.”

Renner shares Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. The former couple was married in early 2014 but called it quits later that year. Ava attended the premiere of Rennervations with her dad earlier this month.

The touching pic of Ava’s inspirational Post-It comes days after a new video of Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident was released. PageSix reports that the video shows the actor laying in a pool of blood as emergency responders were attending to him. His nephew is notably the only person who had witnessed the accident firsthand.

Jeremy Renner’s Nephew Details the Freak Snowplow Accident

While speaking to first responders on the scene, Jeremy Renner’s nephew, Alex Fries, shared details about what happened with the snowplow. “He got out to tell me something,” Fries said about his uncle. “He went up and turned around, got out to tell me something, and then that’s when it started coming at me, like, full force. That’s when he tried to jump back in there.”

Fries then told officers right where Jeremy Renner’s blood was on the ground is where it all happened. “He tried to jump on it, into the [snow plow], and it took him under,” he continued. “[The snowplow] was just coming straight at me.”

Fries also told Diana Sawyer in a recent special about Renner’s accident that he could “perfectly see” his uncle in a pool of blood coming from his head. “And I ran up to him… you know, I didn’t think he was alive.”

When Sawyer asked Jeremy Renner if he would do it all over again and save his nephew, the actor stated, “Yeah, I’d do it again. ‘Cause [the snowplow] was going right at my nephew.”