Jeremy Renner Reveals New Details About His Recovery After Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is updating fans on his latest recovery moves after his extremely scary snowplow accident at his home. Renner, who plays “Hawkeye” in the Marvel world, posted his update on an Instagram Story on Saturday. He put up a video of his right leg receiving some treatment. It was crushed by a snowplow that weighed more than 14,000 pounds.

“Electric, stimulation, workout out and muscle strength,” the text read over the video of him using a device that might be used to treat various muscle issues and pain.

“Lady Madonna” by The Beatles was playing in the background of Renner’s video with the lyrics: “Lady Madonna, children at your feet. Wonder how you manage to make ends meet. Who finds the money when you pay the rent? Did you think that money was heaven-sent?”

Renner, 52, has been consistently sharing updates on his social media platforms after nearly being crushed to death on New Year’s Day, Fox News reports.

Earlier this week, Renner spread some love on Valentine’s Day. “Love is healing,” he wrote over a picture of him with his dog cuddled up beside him. “Happy Valentines,” he added.

Renner continues to update his fans about his condition. At the same time, he shared several upcoming projects that he worked on before the near-fatal snowplow accident — including Disney+’s Rennervations and Paramount+‘s Mayor of Kingstown.

Actor’s Accident Happened While He Was Trying To Help Family Member

Renner’s accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member. His relative’s vehicle got stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities. An estimated three feet of snow fell during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

The actor used his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, to get the vehicle out of his driveway. Then, he got out of the PistenBully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly. Renner attempted to get back into the PistenBully to stop it from moving. But he was “run over” by the massive snow groomer.

While Renner appeared to be in good spirits, medical experts note that his accident could have been fatal. Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital, told Fox News Digital that while Renner’s recovery is going well, he will likely face a difficult road ahead with extensive rehab and potentially chronic pain.