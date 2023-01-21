Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Number of Bones Broken in Snowplow Accident With Hospital Pic

Days after leaving the hospital, Jeremy Renner reveals the shocking number of bones broken in his New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

In his latest social media update, Jeremy Renner thanked his supporters for their kind words and thoughtfulness towards him and his family. “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger,” Renner declared. “Just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

The Mayor of Kingstown star also revealed that he’s doing some morning workouts during his healing process. “Resolutions all changed this particular New Years… Spawned from tragedy for my entire family and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Among those who responded to the hopeful post was Renner’s Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth, who declared him to a champion. “We love you,” he added.

Jeremy was able to come home after being hospitalized for more than two weeks. He also reportedly had multiple surgeries. His rep previously confirmed that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being run over by his snowplow.

Local Sheriff’s Department Says Jeremy Renner Suffered a ‘Tragic Accident’ While at His Mt. Rose Highway Home

Following the snowplow incident, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about Jeremy Renner’s condition as well as more details about what they called a “tragic accident.”

Sheriff Darin Balaam stated that after successfully towing his own car from its stuck location, Renner got out of his PistenBully snowplow to talk to a family member. However, at some point, the machine began to roll. In an effort to stop the plow, Renner attempted to get back into its driver’s seat. However, he ended up getting run over by the plow.

Authorities also revealed that witnesses at the scene said they saw Jeremy get into the plow. However, they did not see him again until the machine came to a stop at a pile of snow in front of his driveway. Balaam stated that the investigation was ongoing, but the department did not suspect any foul play. “We believe it to be a tragic accident,” he noted.

Balaam also confirmed that while there were no doctors on the scene, one of Renner’s neighbors came to his aid. “After Mr. Renner was run over by the PistenBully there were some neighbors that also brought out some towels to help,” the department revealed. The neighbors were thanked for their quick response.

In regards to why Jeremy Renner was airlifted, the sheriff’s department stated the weather conditions in the area. This caused issues with getting to and from the actor’s home.