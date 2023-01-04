Jeremy Renner ‘Run Over’ by Snow Plow Weighing More Than 14,00 Pounds, Sheriff Reveals

We have more information regarding Jeremy Renner’s tragic snowplow accident that left him in the hospital. According to new reports from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, an “extremely large piece of snow removal equipment” that weighed “at least 14,330 pounds” ran over the actor.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Darin Balaam said the star’s snowcat machine got “stuck” when he tried to “retrieve” the vehicle and move it, per Page Six. Then, when he stepped off the machine to speak to a family member, it “started to roll.”

Balaam added: “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempt[ed] to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner [was] run over.”

The sheriff also said that he did not believe that the Hawkeye star was “impaired at all” during the accident and that the department believes no foul play was involved.

During a separate “CNN This Morning” appearance on Wednesday, Balaam said Renner was well known in the Reno community.

“He’s one of our honorary deputies here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Balaam said on the broadcast. “That’s one of the nonprofits [for] members in our community. And they help us do ‘Shop For The Sheriff,’ where they spend $50,000 and donate it and he’s one of those members. He does a lot for our community.”

Balaam added: “When I took office in 2019, he showed up for ‘Shop For The Sheriff’ and you should see the kids and the parents. He took the time out of his busy days to give autographs and shop with kids.” The Sherriff added, “He does a lot in the community and what I truly enjoy about Mr. Renner is a lot of times he does it and no one knows. He does it out of the kindness of his heart.”

Over the New Year weekend, news broke that the seasoned actor was airlifted to a Nevada hospital after “experiencing a weather-related incident.” Later, reports indicated that the Oscar nominee was in critical yet stable condition.

Doctors later revealed that Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries. On Tuesday, the actor opened up about his injuries when he posted an update on Instagram.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote at the time, along with a selfie from his hospital bed. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

In the comments sections, his fans and fellow Marvel franchise members shared their support and well-wishes for him.

Chris Hemsworth penned at the time, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” In addition, Captain America star Chris Evans wrote that Renner was “tough as nails.” Fellow actor Chris Pratt wrote, “Continued prayers your way brutha.”