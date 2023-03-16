Jeremy Renner Shares Touching Handwritten Note from Nephew While Recovering From Snow Plow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner posted a lovely note on Instagram that he received from his young nephew, Auggie. Renner continues recovering from a snow plow accident that almost cost him his life.

After weeks of recovery, Renner was able to reveal that he was riding a Sno-Cat while trying to tow neighbors’ cars out of a snowstorm when the plow rolled over onto him. The 14,000 pound piece of equipment broke dozens of bones in Renner’s body — and nearly took his life.

All told, he suffered chest trauma, broke over 30 bones, and faced multiple surgeries as a result of the accident. His family has stuck by his side through the ordeal.

“I am very lucky because my uncle is Hawkeye (which is one of the Avengers),” little nephew Auggie wrote in a handwritten letter, which Renner uploaded as a reel on his story. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

Renner added: “Love my little man. Love you, Auggie.” (Check out a photo of the post, HERE).

Renner has done his best to keep in touch with the outside world via social media while hospitalized. He has posted some videos of his physical therapy routines, as well as updates thanking fans for love and support.

Jeremy Renner will produce a car renovation show on the side

“Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all,” the Avenger added. For Paramount+ subscribers, the Season 2 finale for Renner’s “Mayor of Kingstown” airs this Sunday, March 19.

Renner will also star in a reality show soon called “Rennervations,” in which he and his friend, Rory Milikin, will refurb old vehicles in creative new ways.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need,” Renner said about the series, Variety reported. “But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does.”

“This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it,” he added. The show begins in Chicago (his hometown) but will travel around the world to locations like Mexico and India.

And in the Marvel universe, Renner’s character Clint Barton still lives, unlike some of his original Avengers members. For fans, his return is widely anticipated. He also recently starred in a spin-off series where Hawkeye trains a protege, played by Hailee Steinfeld.