Jeremy Renner Visits ‘Amazing’ Hospital Staff Who Saved His Life Following Snowplow Accident

Nearly four months after his terrifying snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner visits the hospital staff who saved his life.

According to PEOPLE, the Rennervations star took to his Instagram Story on Friday (April 14th) to share pictures of his recent visit to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. “I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life,” Renner wrote over the snapshot of him with the hospital’s staff. He also used prayer hands and red heart emojis.

Jeremy Renner then shared another photo of him posing with one of the surgeons who performed surgery on him. He wrote “Thank you” and prayer hand emojis.

On New Year’s Day, the MCU actor was crushed by his 7-ton snowplow after he attempted to get his nephew out of the machine’s path. He ended up with more than 30 broken bones and had multiple surgeries. Despite all the odds against him, Renner managed to get back to walking (with a cane) and surprised everyone at the Rennervations premiere earlier this week.

While at the Rennervations premiere, Jeremy Renner told PEOPLE that the special event was his “first time” getting out his bed and out of rehab. “You know, to be on my feet and be out in the world, it’s intense, you know, for me,” Renner explained. “It’s a lot, but it’s a step in the direction I want to be going, right? And this is exactly what I want to be doing and exactly where I want my life to be right now.”

Jeremy Renner Is ‘OK’ With Stuntman Doing His Marvel Stunts After Snowplow Accident

Earlier this month, Jeremy Renner opened up with Diane Sawyer about the snowplow accident and how his injuries are impacting his career. He stated that while he has performed most of the MCU stunts himself, he’s now “OK” with a stuntman handling the stunts after the plow incident.

“I’m OK with a stunt guy doing it at this point,” Renner explained. “I’m 52. It’s fine. I’ve done enough. I’m OK to do more, right? But, I’m Ok. I have no ego. Yeah, go for it. I don’t care. I’ll be in my trailer.”

Along with talking about his stunt work, Jeremy Renner spoke about the emotional and physical pain he experienced after the accident. He also said that he’s “re-learning” how to do things. “I’m re-learning to speak again with this broken jaw,” he shared.

Renner also recalled being awake through the entire accident. He went on to reveal more details about his injuries. “Face, eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed, pierced from the rib bone, your liver. Sounds terrifying.”