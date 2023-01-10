Jeremy Renner’s Sister Gives Uplifting Health Update After ‘Mayor of Kingstown Star’s Snowplow Accident

After enduring a traumatic snowplow incident on his property in Nevada at the beginning of this year, Jeremy Renner is making major progress. “We are so thrilled with his progress,” the Hawkeye actor’s sister, Kym Renner told People. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

The Mayor of Kingstown star has been in the hospital since New Year’s Day when he was rushed to a nearby medical center. His rep released a statement saying that he experienced “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”. They were so severe that they necessitated urgent surgery on January 2nd.

On the 3rd of January, Renner shared his first update with fans. It was a hospital bed selfie on Instagram, expressing gratitude to all those who sent their best wishes for him. “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote. After two days, he took to Instagram Story and uploaded a video. It featured his sister giving him an affable head massage while their mother watched on with delight. It was undeniably a “spa moment” that instantly lightened his spirit, as the actor wrote in the caption.

On the sixth of January, he took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture surrounded by his healthcare team with an appreciative message. “Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he captioned along with an image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

Jeremy Renner spent his birthday in the hospital

On January 7th, Renner commemorated his 52nd birthday while in the hospital. When he was injured,”[Renner] was “moving snow from his driveway so that his family members could depart his home after ringing in the new year together,” his rep said. “He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours, and there had been a large snowfall.”

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam stated during a press conference that Renner was aiding a relative when the accident transpired. “Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member,” explained Balaam.

According to a Renner source, the encouragement from friends and devoted fans has helped keep his morale high while recovering. “Jeremy is making positive progress and while he has a long road to recovery,” they said. “He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support.”