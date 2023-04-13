Jeremy Renner’s Trainer Details Actor’s Injuries, Unbelievable Recovery

Following Jeremy Renner’s surprising red carpet appearance at the Rennervations premiere earlier this week, the actor’s trainer details his extraordinary recovery.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Renner’s trainer, Christopher Vincent, couldn’t help but gush about the actor more than three months after his brutal snow plow accident.

“He’s an extremely unique and rare person,” Vincent said about Jeremy Renner. “I’ve worked with hundreds and thousands of athletes, celebrities, regular people, and it’s really a special personality that has that drive and determination. [He will] get through it to where you are back stronger than you were before the accident.”

Vincent said he’s been working with Jeremy Renner for more than 10 years. He recalled the actor’s pain during the first weeks after the accident. “I mean, it’s bad enough with one of those traumas,” Vincent continued. “The fracture through his tibia was so severe that that alone… mentally you can’t deal with that much pain.”

Also speaking about Renner’s pain, Vincent admitted that it is difficult to ignore the “pain signals” going through the actor’s body. “You’re mentally just trying to quiet them down. It’s happening 24 hours a day, so it’s not like he gets a reprieve when he’s sleeping. It doesn’t sleep, so it’s affecting your sleep, and that lack of sleep is affecting your recovery.”

Jeremy Renner revealed that he broke more than 30 bones and required multiple surgeries after the January 1st accident. PEOPLE reports that the actor has been using the Boost Treadmill for faster recovery efforts. The equipment, which was developed by a NASA scientist, gives him a chance to walk without putting all his weight on his limbs.

Jeremy Renner Says He’s Keeping the Snow Plow Following Terrifying Accident

Despite the terrifying accident, Jeremy Renner stated he is planning to keep his massive snow plow.

PEOPLE reports that during a Q&A session after the premiere of Rennervations, Renner told the crowd his plans for the plow. “We got so much snow up there,” he said about his home in Reno, Nevada. “My mom wants to … light it on fire — and it would be a whole party, lighting it on fire — but no, that thing’s amazing. I love this thing.”

Jeremy Renner described the plow as being a necessity for his home. “It’s how you get to the house when you’ve got these giant snowstorms,” he explained. “I just gotta learn to drive it better.”

Along with talking about the plow, Renner stated he was grateful for the support he has received from fans. “I’m overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I’ve felt in a very, very long time, you know? Because it’s not a movie that I’m promoting, It’s not a show, it’s my, it’s my life, man, this is what I do.”