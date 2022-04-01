Jim Carrey Is ‘Fairly Serious’ About ‘Retiring’ From Acting, Wants to Focus on His ‘Quiet Life’

Could Jim Carrey follow fellow entertainment star Bruce Willis and retire from acting sooner than later? Well, in a new interview with Access Hollywood to promote “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” Carrey let it slip that he is “fairly serious” about “retiring” from acting. Indeed, he is ready to focus on his “quiet life” away from it all. After so many decades in the business, Carrey is ready to move to the next phase of his life, perhaps.

Jim Carrey Dishes on Retiring from Acting

He told the interviewer, “It depends.” He continued, “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break.” Carrey will be very careful and thoughtful and prudent about his next acting role. If that role ever even arises. It has to be an all-time great script. His answer indicates that he really wants to focus on getting away.

He continued, “I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough.” It is a really thoughtful answer from Carrey. He is reflecting on all that he has accomplished in his career. He has starred in so many different roles. However, he finds his peace now with his spirituality and painting. He added, “I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Carrey adds more context to his answers. He added, “I’m going to continue to be in the world, no matter what.” He will still be around. Carrey makes that clear. He adds, “We have more of an effect on the world than we know. We don’t have to be multi-hyphenates to affect the world.”

Dolly Parton And Jim Carrey in Biopic?

Could Carrey come back for at least one more big role? It’s known that country music icon Dolly Parton tagged Carrey as her top choice to play her former partner in an upcoming biopic. Carrey would play the role of Porter Wagoner, her longtime partner in the 1960s and 1970s. Wagoner, unfortunately, passed away from lung cancer years ago.

Parton said of the two, “We were known for, you know, for our disagreements.” She continued, “But he gave me a big hand up and I always appreciated that. But I [also] had always wanted to be my own star. And I said that at the start. I didn’t want to be just a girl singer in somebody else’s group.”

Would Carrey come back and play the role alongside Parton? Only time will tell!