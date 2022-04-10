Jim Carrey Says He’d Possibly Put Off Retiring From Acting to Be in Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Biopic

Less than two weeks after announcing that he’s considering retiring from acting, Jim Carrey says he would possibly put off retirement plans to be in Dolly Parton’s upcoming biopic.

As previously reported, Jim Carrey announced his plans to retire while speaking to Access Hollywood. “I’m being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see. I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break.”

Jim Carrey further explained that he’s currently focusing on his “quiet life,” which includes painting canvas and tapping into his spiritual side. “I feel like and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists: I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

However, Dolly Parton recently name-dropped Jim Carrey while speaking about the upcoming biopic during her appearance on Mr. Nashville Talks. During her interview, Parton declared who exactly she would consider the role of her former music partner, Porter Wagoner. “You know who would make a great Porter, through. In all seriousness? Jim Carrey.”

When asked if he heard Dolly Parton’s comments, Jim Carrey did say he might step away prior to any casting for the Dolly Parton biopic happens. He did praise Parton for her “legendary” talent. Carrey further stated that if she wants to discuss working with him, he’d always talk to her.”

Jim Carrey Shares What It Would Take to Convince Him to Do Another ‘Ace Ventura’ Film

While speaking to E! News, Jim Carrey admitted there’s actually a way to convince him to do another “Ace Ventura” film. “I think after the fact, where there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know. If Chris Nolan came to me and said, ‘I want to make ‘Ace Venture’ real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting.’ Then I might listen.”

However, Jim Carrey noted that after a certain time, there’s not one cell in your body that is that person anymore. “So you end up just imitating what you did in the old days. And the original inspiration isn’t there.”

Complex further reports that in 2021, it was reported that writers behind Jim Carrey’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” were considering working on a third movie for the “Ace Ventura” franchise. Park Circus, the distributor that works with the franchise rights holder, Morgan Creek, spoke about the potential film. “’Ace Venture’ will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ writers.”

But it’s not exactly clear what the current state of the project is, or if Jim Carrey is involved.