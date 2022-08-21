‘Joe Dirt’ Star David Spade Reacts to Kids’ Mullet Championship Finalists

David Spade rocked a mullet way before it was cool. The actor was the title character in the 2001 film Joe Dirt. The hero of the comedy has quite a mane flowing from the back of his head. The character was so popular that “Joe Dirt” became a nickname of sorts for the hairstyle. He took to Twitter to comment on the finalists of the Kids’ Mullet Championship. The competition is in full swing, and four little “Joe Dirts” are ahead of the rest.

“They all look like winners to me,” he said.

He took it up a notch on his TikTok account, reviewing each fresh cut on camera. Check out the post below.

“Rustin, this cute little goat roper,” David Spade says of the first kid. “I like the poofy hair. Pretty studly.”

“Landry, flag carved in,” he continued through the contestants. “I don’t know if that’s legal. This little mugshot’s good.”

“Billy do,” David Spade moved on. “He means biz, dude. He’s hittin’ dingers.”

“Hawaiian shirt,” he said of the next contestant. “Don’t know if I’d go with that.

Emmitt Bailey was announced as the big winner on Sunday. The kid hails from Menomonie, Wisc. Check out Emmitt with the other two top finishers below.

“Congratulations to our top 3 finishers of the KIDS USA mullet championships 2022,” the competition’s account captioned the post. Party on, Emmitt. Those are some cool shades you have there, guy.

David Spade Had a ‘Kentucky Waterfall’ Before it Was Cool

That cut in Joe Dirt was legendary. The movie was released just before Blake Shelton began his career in country music. Maybe David Spade’s locks inspired the “No Body” singer’s original style. Morgan Wallen brought the mullet back, and now Nashville is obsessed with hockey hair as much as its obsessed with the Predators. So Blake Shelton relented and brought back his “Norco Neck Warmer.”

The singer dropped a new track this week titled “No Body,” and in the video, he sports a mullet for the first time since around 2007. He had the longer locks in his earliest days, but he got rid of it before it made its triumphant return. The song is filled with 90s country vibes, so he decided to lean into it and have some fun. Shelton did remember why he got rid of it, though. He recalls how hot and sweaty it made him. He assures that he didn’t cut the mullet for any reason other than practicality. Maybe he’ll offer his own takes on Emmitt’s shom.