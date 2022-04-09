Comedian and mixed martial arts commentator Joe Rogan isn’t shy about sharing his opinions. After all, he has every right to do so. And on the Thursday episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” he did just that. The former “Fear Factor” host slammed people who root for their political parties on Twitter like they do with their favorite sports teams.

In particular, Rogan took aim at some people he knows that are left-leaning on the political spectrum. In fact, Mediaite reports that during his podcast, he said that the only reason he even goes on Twitter is to watch those folks have meltdowns.

“There’s some people, even comics, that I follow on Twitter where I just go to check their feed just to watch mental illness just spray its diarrhea all over the screen,” Rogan said, Mediaite reports.

The Thursday segment featured stand-up comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir. The Daily Mail further reported Rogan compared Democratic-leaning individuals to sports fans.

“It’s wild to watch people,” Rogan continued, stating, “One guy that I’m friends with, he’s a nice guy but he’s the most Democratic supporting – it’s like someone who’s a [Pittsburgh] Pirates fan.”

Joe Rogan said that some people tout pride in their politics just like they would their favorite baseball teams on Twitter. Meanwhile, his friend posts the political equivalent of “ah, let’s f—king go Pirates!”

Rogan said, “It’s like the whole thing is, ‘Go Democrats!'”

Joe Rogan Says President Joe Biden Has ‘Aged a Thousand Years’

As one of pop culture’s most prominent comedians, Joe Rogan isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Also, during a recent podcast, Rogan voiced his criticisms of President Joe Biden. In particular, Rogan took aim at Biden and his physical appearance as the president prepares to enter the second half of his presidency.

Of Biden, and even previous presidents, Rogan said, “Every other President—Biden has aged a thousand years in the first one year in office, he looks like a walking dead man.”

Rogan shared an even more scathing comment stating, “He looked like sh*t before he became president but he looks way worse now.”

However, the comedian went on to share praise for one U.S. president and that’s former commander in chief Donald Trump. “They would say all these horrible things about him,” Rogan said, “and he would just f—king — just brush it off. Like — he never aged a minute.”

He further said of the 45th president that currently, “He’s doing these campaign speeches and he’s funny. Like he says funny sh*t.”