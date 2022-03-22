Joe Rogan Calls Out Mainstream Media for Flipping Position on Ukraine

Podcaster Joe Rogan criticized news media for how their positions on Ukraine changed following its invasion by Russia. He spoke out on the issue during a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I have this screenshot that someone sent me,” Rogan said. “About the way the people on the left were talking about the Ukraine situation before the war. This is one of the things that’s so weird is that they were very disparaging of Ukraine, and they were talking about the massive corruption of Ukraine, and how horrible it was over there. And now, all of a sudden, they’re looking at it like they’re heroes. The same exact people. This is what’s confusing.”

He criticized the idea that the public should just accept the change in perception of Ukraine. Rogan said: “We’re supposed to just … veer away … from the narrative that was being pushed just a couple years ago?”

Additionally, Rogan took on news media as a whole. While he felt that plenty of reporters are neutral and unbiased, the organizations in charge limit the distribution of information.

“What scares me is, I mean, I think there are objective journalists who work for the Washington Post and The New York Times. There are real, solid journalists out there, but I don’t necessarily know if you’re getting all of the information. I think it’s safe to say that some f–kery is afoot.”

Joe Rogan Takes ‘Apolitical’ Stance

Recently, Rogan also revealed that he will not feature politicians on his podcast in future episodes. He previously featured 11 politicians to the Joe Rogan Experience, but the only politician he welcomed who was well-known on a national scale was democrat Bernie Sanders.

“I am very apolitical,” Rogan explained. “When it comes to the future and political candidates, I don’t want to have that kind of influence. I want to be someone who can watch and observe, and I don’t wanna be someone who’s actually affecting this.

“I have decided I am very apolitical when it comes to the future and political candidates,” Rogan continued. “What I’m actually interested in is talking to people. I’m not nearly as interested in affecting things. Unfortunately because there are so many f—–g people paying attention, I’m doing it the same way I’ve always done it, but now there ate more people paying attention.”

Moreover, the controversial comedian addressed how he amassed a cult of followers that he never wanted. Even so, he felt the reason he became such a hot topic is because he goes against the grain.

“The idea that one person can have that much influence is disturbing to a lot of folks who would like these giant corporations, which are controlled by the pharmaceutical companies and whoever the f–k else is paying their advertising, to decide what can and can’t be talked about and not said or not discussed and what’s misinformation and whats real information,” Rogan concluded.