Joe Rogan Doesn’t Want to Bring Politicians on His Podcast Anymore: Here’s Why

In the wake of his Spotify controversy, Joe Rogan revealed that he does not want to bring politicians onto his podcast.

“I am very apolitical,” Rogan explained. “When it comes to the future and political candidates, I don’t want to have that kind of influence. I want to be someone who can watch and observe. I don’t wanna be someone who’s actually affecting this.”

Of course, Rogan previously welcomed 11 politicians to the Joe Rogan Experience. However, the only high-profile politician he featured was democrat, Bernie Sanders. Though he didn’t credit his stance to the recent controversies, Rogan did address the heightened attention to his podcast.

“I have decided I am very apolitical when it comes to the future and political candidates,” Rogan said. “What I’m actually interested in is talking to people. I’m not nearly as interested in affecting things. Unfortunately because there are so many f—–g people paying attention, I’m doing it the same way I’ve always done it, but now there ate more people paying attention.”

Additionally, he explained that he never wanted the level of influence he amassed. Rogan then clarified: “The idea that one person can have that much influence is disturbing to a lot of folks who would like these giant corporations, which are controlled by the pharmaceutical companies and whoever the f–k else is paying their advertising, to decide what can and can’t be talked about and not said or not discussed and what’s misinformation and whats real information.”

Joe Rogan Talks Cancel Culture

He also discussed how Spotify is addressing the claims that he shared misinformation. Contrary to what one might expect, Rogan is in favor of putting content warnings on his podcast.

“One of the things Spotify wants to do is that at the beginning of these controversial podcasts, especially these ones about COVID is to put a disclaimer and say that you should speak to your physician and [warn people] ‘these people the opinions they express are contrary to the opinion of the consensus of experts,’ which I think is very important and I’m happy with that,” Rogan explained.

Rogan then continued: “These podcasts are very strange because they’re just conversations. Oftentimes, I have no idea what I’m going to talk about until I sit down and talk with people. That’s why some of my ideas are not that prepared or fleshed out because I’m literally having them in real-time – that’s also the appeal of the show.”

Recently, Rogan expressed that he doesn’t get the backlash he is facing, if only because he never claimed to be an expert. As for the things he shared, Rogan explained: “I do not know if they’re right. I do not know because I’m not a doctor. I’m not a scientist. I’m just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them.”