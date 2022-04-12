Joe Rogan Freaks Out Over Giant Spider He Found In His Garage

Podcast king Joe Rogan never backs down from a tough interview, but he will panic at the sight of big, scary spider in his garage apparently. Rogan took to Instagram late last night to share a picture of the oversized arachnid with his nearly 15 million followers. According to Joe, the spider didn’t even measure two inches in diameter, but still scared him silly.

“I found this in the garage,” the post began. “It wasn’t even the size of a silver dollar and I was stopped in my tracks at how big it was. That’s how creepy spiders are.”

The standup comic and MMA host then made a joke about his fear of spiders versus other so-called pests like mice or rats.

“If a mouse or a rat was that size I would think it was adorable and I’d try to safely get it outside,” the post continued. “A silver dollar-sized spider would induce sheer terror in many people, me included.”

When he’s not in his garage finding spiders, Joe Rogan likes to notice other pests in the world of politics

Speaking of scary sightings, Rogan also recently voiced his displeasure at the amount of social media users he sees rooting for their favorite political party as if it were a sports team playing a ballgame. Rogan specifically took aim at some of his left-leaning friends on Twitter.

“There’s some people, even comics, that I follow on Twitter where I just go to check their feed just to watch mental illness just spray it’s diarrhea all over the screen,” Rogan said on his podcast, as reported by Mediaite. Fellow standup comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, who were all co-hosting the pod, agreed with Rogan.

“It’s wild to watch people,” Rogan continued. “One guy that I’m friends with, he’s a nice guy. But he’s the most Democrat supporting — it’s like someone who’s a Pirates fan. Pittsburg Pirates. And he’s like ‘ah, let’s fucking go Pirates!’ it’s like the whole thing is ‘go Democrats!’”

“They’ll be like ‘look at Biden kicking ass this week!’” Gillis chimed in.

“He writes ‘Best. Period. Administration. Period. Ever,’” Rogan laughed with bemusement.

Rogan said Biden is aging quickly, while Trump “never aged a minute”

Rogan, who many leftists now consider a conservative host with alt-right views, also took aim at Biden and his physical appearance as the president prepares to enter the second half of his term.

“Every other President — Biden has aged a thousand years in the first one year in office, he looks like a walking dead man,” Rogan said. “He looked like sh*t before he became president but he looks way worse now.”

Rogan also compared and contrasted Biden with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who weathered more media scrutiny than any president in the history of the office.

“They would say all these horrible things about [Trump],” Rogan then said, “and he would just brush it off. Like — he never aged a minute.”