Joe Rogan Offers To Arrange Elon Musk’s Training To Fight Vladimir Putin

UFC expert and podcast icon Joe Rogan said he texted Elon Musk offering to train the eccentric billionaire as a fighter. The ridiculous offer came after Musk, the CEO of multiple major global companies, challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat” via Twitter.

On a March 22 podcast episode, Rogan gleefully recounted the exchange with his guest.

“Elon Musk wants to fight Putin. Have you seen that? I texted him. Then I offered my services. I said, ‘Dude I will arrange all of your training.’ ‘If you really do fight Putin,’ I said, ‘I will arrange all your training.'”

“It would be so f—ing epic,” Rogan laughed.

Joe Rogan said that Elon Musk has some very strange fighting experience under his belt already

Australian comedian Monty Franklin, who was sitting in as Rogan’s guest that day, then asked about specifics.

“Are they fighting full martial arts, or doing boxing, or…?” Franklin asked.

“I would say martial arts. You’d have to do martial arts. You’d have to, like, an MMA fight,” Rogan responded, as if the entire situation could feasibly come to fruition somehow. “It’s 2022. Y’know, f–k the boxing.”

Rogan also hyped up his new recruit Musk, who he said stands at about 6’2″ and is a “big guy;” while Putin is just 5’7″ tall.

“And [Musk] apparently, according to him, had some match with a world champion sumo wrestler back in the day for fun. Apparently he f—ed his neck up, like, throwing this guy outside of the ring. But he actually defeated some world champion sumo wrestler,” Rogan said, recounting a story Musk had told him.

Musk picked a Twitter fight with the entire Kremlin

Musk’s challenge to combat came earlier this month as Russia continues its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

“I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat,” Musk tweeted to his nearly 80 million followers, using Putin’s Russian name. “Stakes are Україна,” read the tweet, which is the Ukrainian’s own spelling for their war-town country.

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Then the final taunt came in Cyrillic script: “Do you agree to this fight?” Musk also tagged the Russian Kremlin’s official account in the challenge.

Russian official Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos since 2018, engaged with Musk afterward on the site, hurling a few threats and insults back at him. Rogozin called Musk a “little devil” before diverting the challenge towards himself.

“Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first,” Rogozin then wrote.

Ты, бесенок, еще молоденек,

Со мною тягаться слабенек;

Это было б лишь времени трата.

Обгони-ка сперва моего брата.



А. С. Пушкин "Сказка о Попе и работнике его Балде" https://t.co/KuR328iH20 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 14, 2022

If the battle royale ever did occur, Musk would need to learn some of Rogan’s signature Brazilian jiu-jitsu to combat Putin’s self-described “judo mastery.” Alas, wars are never fought by the men who start them, even on the mean streets of Twitter it appears.