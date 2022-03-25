Joe Rogan Paints a Disturbing Picture of What It’s Like Working in Big Tech: ‘Utter Madness’

Since its inception in 2009, The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has served as a platform for UFC color commentator and comedian Joe Rogan to speak his mind on just about any subject you can think of. In the most recent edition of JRE, Rogan interviewed Antonio Garcia Martinez, an ex-engineer at Apple and Facebook. And, of course, Joe Rogan and Martinez eventually got to the subject of big tech.

“For someone from the outside, we look at it and say: ‘How are those f–king places run?'” Rogan said. He then spoke about a conversation he had with a “good friend,” who had a management position at Google before jumping to another big tech firm.

“The way she described it to me was, ‘It is utter madness,'” the podcast host said. “The lunatics are running the asylum to a certain extent because there’s a lot of people working inside the company now that legitimately are mentally ill and they consider themselves activists.”

Rogan said that big tech companies “have to placate” their employees “because they’re a certain percentage of the population that works for the company, and they’re the loudest, and they oftentimes don’t get work done.”

Joe Rogan Compares Working Environment of Big Tech to ‘Cults’

According to Rogan, rather than taking constructive criticism over lack of production, “woke” big tech employees “talk about their activism.”

He said that the friend at Google often had no choice but to reprimand employees for low production levels. She would say, “‘You are here for X amount of hours per day. This is your f—–g job. You’re not an activist.'”

Antonio Garcia Martinez, who left Apple after employees complained about the “misogynistic” writings in his book, then chimed in as well. He gave Rogan the details of his first-hand experience with big tech companies. He said the companies have to take some blame because they encourage workers to “bring their real self to work.”

Joe Rogan and Antonio Garcia Martinez discuss how big tech companies operate like a Cult and cater to their activist employees. pic.twitter.com/4JPFceXkW7 — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 24, 2022

In Martinez’s eyes, the working environment of big tech companies is nothing short of cult-like. Employees are brought to a “campus lifestyle” where “they do your laundry for you and feed you.”

“Facebook was a cult,” Martinez said. “I joined it, and I was a happy member of it. It was very powerful. Everyone sacrificed themselves for the sake of the empire and its emperor.”