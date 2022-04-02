Joe Rogan Reacts to House Voting to Federally Decriminalize Marijuana

Joe Rogan has offered his thoughts on the U.S. House of Representatives voting to federally decriminalize marijuana. The podcaster’s comments came in the form of an Instagram post on his account. Rogan, who hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience,” offered a brief-yet-pointed comment while sharing a screengrab from Fox News.

Joe Rogan Offers Short, Pointed Response After House Passes Marijuana Bill

As you can tell, Joe Rogan is all in for the decriminalization of marijuana. He is not hiding his pleasure over the measure passing as it heads now to the U.S. Senate. The vote in the House was 220-204. Republican Reps. Tom McClintock of California and Brian Mast and Matt Gaetz, both of Florida, joined a majority of Democrats in support of the bill.

South Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar and fellow party member Chris Pappas of New Hampshire voted against the bill. It is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York. This legislation would prevent federal agencies from denying federal workers security clearances for cannabis use.

Also, it would allow the Veterans’ Administration to recommend medical marijuana to veterans living with posttraumatic stress disorder. Additionally, revenue gains would be made by authorizing a sales tax on marijuana sales. The bill expunges the record of people convicted of non-violent cannabis offenses.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said those offenses “can haunt people of color and impact the trajectory of their lives and career indefinitely. It can result in difficulty finding employment, difficulty finding housing, denial of access of federal benefits, denial of financial aid at colleges and universities, and denial of the right to vote. That’s why we’re dealing with this.” We get more from CNN.

Podcaster Might Give Up Spotify Contract If Backlash, Tensions Stay Too Much

These days, the podcaster also is dealing with some backlash over his content. Rogan brought it up while chatting with MMA fighter Josh Barnett recently on one of his podcasts.

He’s pretty pointed here, too. If the tensions keep getting too much, then he’ll move along from a very big Spotify contract. “I will quit,” he said. “If it gets to a point that I can’t do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s, f–k that!”

Rogan has come under fire for his COVID-19 protocol views and using a racial slur in the past. He did stress that he’s sick of people picking on him for “every little thing.” He said: “There’s more people poring over it but it’s the same thing. I do it the same way. If I become something different because it grew bigger, I will quit.”