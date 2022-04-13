Joe Rogan Remembers Gilbert Gottfried After the Comedian’s Death: ‘He Will Be Greatly Missed’

Joe Rogan paid tribute to fellow standup comedian and apparent friend Gilbert Gottfried in an Instagram post Tuesday night. Gottfried passed away this week after a “long” illness, according to his family. He was 67.

“Gilbert was a brilliant comedian, and a pleasure to be around,” Rogan’s post began. “I feel very fortunate to have been able to spend time with him. Universally loved and respected by fellow stand ups. He was a rare and exceptional individual. He will be greatly missed.”

Gottfried’s family issued a statement on Twitter on April 12, sharing that the actor died. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Many other comics share Joe Rogan’s sentiment toward Gilbert Gottfried

Though Gottfried rarely comes to mind as a superstar comedian, his legacy will certainly live on as “comic’s comic,” especially in the New York club scene. Other comics loved him for his authenticity, originality, and fearlessness. A small man with a preposterously screeching voice, Gottfried leaned into his quirks, becoming known as much for his voice acting as his jokes.

He bounced around small bit parts in television shows and movies during the 1980s; most notably “stealing the show with a single scene” in Beverly Hills Cop II, according to the New York Daily News at the time. The 1990s brought ample opportunities for Gottfried, whose voice and boisterous sense of humor worked perfectly for a litany of loud-mouth roles during the era. The comic stole scenes in Problem Child and its sequel alongside the late John Ritter; but he really hit it big with 1992’s Disney mega-hit Aladdin. His voice acting as the evil parrot on Jafar’s shoulder would become ingrained in an entire childhood generation’s minds for years to come.

During a 2018 interview, Gottfried recalled auditioning for the role of Iago in Aladdin.

“They auditioned me,” Gilbert Gottfried said at the time. “And among the others they auditioned were Joe Pesci and Danny DeVito. So the search was on for short, unattractive Jews and Italians. I went in, I auditioned for it. I sat in front of the mic and read from the script. And as I was reading the script, I started improvising and playing with it and having fun.”

He also shared that the film’s producers showed him a “cheap, primitive” pencil animation of the parrot during preproduction. “They took my recordings from the audition and matched it up to that. I remember that was the first time I saw it. I saw the parrot walking around and my voice coming out.”

Gottfried said he’s proud of his work as the bird, though.

“Still, when I look at my career, I look at that one and say I know for a fact that one is a quality work.”