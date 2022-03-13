Joe Rogan Says He Was ‘Like a Little Kid’ When He Met Hulk Hogan

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan recalls acting ‘like a little kid’ when he first met wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan discussed interviewing Hulk Hogan for the first time. “I got a chance to interview [Hulk Hogan] for Spike TV back in the day. When Spike TV went into the wrestling business. For me, as a kid, I was a giant fan of Jimmy ‘Superbly’ Snuka and Bob Backlund when I was in high school in the 80s and Hulk Hogan. So for me to get a chance to interview him was… I was like a little kid there. I was so happy.”

Joe Rogan then stated that Hulk Hogan was probably one of the first “big guys” to transcend in the movies. However, the podcast host states that the wrestler was “turned off” by Hollywood. “Apparently he got a couple of d— grabbers.”

Joe Rogan Talks to Hulk Hogan About His Wrestling Career For SpikeTV

During his interview with Hulk Hogan, Joe Rogan describes the wrestler as being a sports and entertainments huge personality as well as the one and only. “Thank you brother,” Hogan declared. “You know, to be here with Joe Mania, it doesn’t get any better than this, brother. These guys are going to war out here. It’s unbelievable.”

While chatting about UFC fights, Hogan describes himself as being a “huge” UFC fan. He also discussed his partnership with TNA Wrestling. “Well, you know brother, I got a ton of energy. And I’m partners with Spike, I’m partners with [TNA Wrestling CEO] Dixie Carter, I’m partners with TNA. And we just got the green light, brother We’re going wide open. We’re going head-on-head and we’re going to battle. WWE Monday Night.”

Hulk Hogan Reveals He Is Done With Wrestling After 23 Surgeries in 10 years

On Friday (March 11th), Hulk Hogan officially announced that he was done with wrestling. This news came after the former professional wrestling had nearly 25 surgeries in 10 years. When asked if he would ever get back in the ring, the 68-year-old told TMZ, “No, no, no, no, no. In the last 10 years, I’ve had 23 surgeries, 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees. Forget it.”

However, Hulk Hogan then went on to explain that if it weren’t for his long history of injuries, he would be 100% up for getting back in the ring. He also has an opponent in mind. “If I was health, shoot. Yeah, man, all day long. The first one I’m trying to pick off would be [Roman Reigns]. Then I’d like to get to [Brock Lesnar]. But good God, I’d been a wheelchair by the time I get done with that.”

It was also noted that Hulk Hogan did fight Lesnar nearly two decades ago at WWE Smackdown. But he lost by submission. The wrestler did say there’s no need to try to avenge the results though. “I don’t need no rematch with Brock. I’m good.”