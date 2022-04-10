Joe Rogan Speaks Out About Elon Musk Becoming Twitter’s Biggest Shareholder

Days after Elon Musk became one of Twitter’s biggest shareholders, podcast host Joe Rogan is now weighing in on the social media platform’s news.

As recently reported, Elon Musk purchased $3 billion worth of shares from Twitter. This made him a 9.2% shareholder. The amount also qualifies the Tesla founder as being a Twitter board member. During his recent podcast episode, Joe Rogan said he wonders just how much influence the billionaire has over the platform.

“I don’t know how much power a person who owns 9% has over a company,” Joe Rogan declared. The podcast host further questioned whether the board would have to listen to him to musk. “Do they have to listen to him though? In terms of like whether they wanna ban people? Whether they want to have an edit button? Whether or not they want to apply the principles of the first amendment to something like Twitter.”

Elon Musk has notably made appearances on Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. The first time the duo chatted was in September 2018. Musk also appeared in May 2020. Musk and Rogan also smoked together during the 2018 appearance. “Is that a joint?” Musk asked Rogan. “I think I’ve tried it once before. It’s legal, right?”

Elon Musk also admitted to the former “Fear Factor” host that it’s hard to run companies. “Especially car companies. It’s quite challenging,” Musk said.

Joe Rogan Supports Elon Musk’s Idea of Having an Edit Button on Twitter

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan recently revealed that he supports Elon Musk’s idea of having an edit button on Twitter. Musk previously asked his followers in a poll if they want the edit option. Overwhelmingly enough, his followers were in favor of the option. Following the poll, Twitter announced plans to incorporate an edit button. However, it would be for Twitter Blue subscribers first.

During his episode talking about the edit option, Joe Rogan declared that Elon Musk is a “f—ing wizard.”

“I’m really interested to see what he does with Twitter,” Joe Rogan declared. “Because he bought 9% of it, I’m interested to see because I hear they’re going to put an edit button now. Because that was one of the things that he suggested. And he made a poll. Do you think Twitter should have an edit button?”

Joe Rogan further explained the hassle of not having an edit button on Twitter. “You have to delve into the tweet and start all over again. Vast Majority of people said, ‘yes’ [in Elon Musk’s poll]. So, let’s see if they implement that.”

After Twitter announced plans to test out an edit button for the Twitter Blue members, Elon Musk stated that those members should receive the authentication blue checkmark. “Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (i.e. $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark.”