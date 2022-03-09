Joe Rogan Thinks ‘Wokeness’ Killed the Comedy Movie Genre

Never afraid to speak his mind, Joe Rogan states that he believes that “wokeness” ruined the comedy movie genre.

While chatting with comedian and radio host Tom Papa, Joe Rogan spoke about wokeness and the impact it has caused on comedy. “Wokeness killed the comedy movie in a lot of ways. What was the last great comedy movie? ”

Joe Rogan then directs his attention to those in the filmmaking business who have experienced wokeness. “Do woke people make comedy? Is there a woke comedy movie? Is there even an attempt at a politically correct comedy movie? They just stopped making comedy movies.”

"They murdered the comedy movie".

While noting that movies are not endorsing bad behaviors, Joe Rogan then uses American Psycho as an example. “American Psycho, you could do that movie today. And it wouldn’t be an endorsement of a person who is a serial killer. It would just be a film about a serial killer. But there’s a weird thing that happens when you’re making fun of something. When you’re making fun of something, somehow it’s supposedly an endorsement of whatever that activity is. Even if it’s like, completely unacceptable.”

Papa goes on to question whether this is a “moment” because he knows really young people who think that wokeness went too far. “Like they laugh at s— that’s a little more reverent,” Papa explained. However, Joe Rogan states that doesn’t matter. “What matters is, if you did make that movie, the backlash would be absolutely real. People would go crazy. But that’s what they’re afraid of. They’re not afraid of not having a market. But how many people would get canceled because of it?”

Joe Rogan Talks About the Power of Wokeness Following His Spotify Controversy

The discussion of wokeness with Papa comes a little over a month after Joe Rogan struggled with controversy over his Spotify podcast. As previously reported, the situation began with singer and songwriter Neil Young gave the streaming service an ultimatum. It was either his music or Joe Rogan’s podcast.

At the time, Young declared that Spotify is spreading misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19 by allowing Rogan’s podcast. “Please immediately inform Spotify that I am actively canceling all my music availability on Spotify as soon as possible,” Young stated. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

While responding to Young’s comments, Joe Rogan declared, “The problem I have with the term misinformation, especially today, is that many of the things that we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact. I do not know if they’re right. I do not know because I’m not a doctor. I’m not a scientist. I’m just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them.”