Joe Rogan Threatens to Quit Spotify if He Has to ‘Walk on Eggshells’

Joe Rogan is sick of people “poring over” his every word, and in a recent episode of his Spotify podcast, he threatened to quit the platform if censorship continues to follow him.

Joe Rogan Could Quit His Podcast and Leave his $200 Million Deal with Spotify

While talking with MMA fighter Josh Barnett on The Joe Rogan Experience, the controversial host aired his displeasures with polarizing tensions ruining his show. And he said that if it continues, he’ll walk away from his Spotify contract.

“I will quit,” he said. “If it gets to a point that I can’t do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s, f–k that!”

Over the past months, the former mixed martial arts commentator has come under fire for his views on COVID-19 protocols and for using a racial slur in the past. And he stressed that he’s sick of people picking on him for “every little thing.”

“There’s more people poring over it but it’s the same thing,” Rogan continued. “I do it the same way. If I become something different because it grew bigger, I will quit.”

Rogan Under Fire for COVID ‘Misinformation’

Rogan’s main problems began after he made his personal opinions about COVID vaccines and mandates known. And they worsened when he showed approval for Ivermectin as a treatment for the virus.

In January, a group of 270 doctors wrote an open letter to Spotify calling Rogan a “menace to public health” for spreading “misinformation.”

When Spotify failed to respond, musicians like Neil Young, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Joni Mitchell, and Nils Lofgren pulled their music from the platform in protest.

The musician boycott forced Spotify to add a content advisory to episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that contain his views on the pandemic. And following that, it also removed 113 episodes that featured Conservative guests.

As for the racial slur that a watchdog group unearthed in recent weeks, Joe Rogan was quick to offer an apology.

“It looks f–king horrible. Even to me,” he said. “I know that, to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years.”

Joe Rogan currently has a $200 million deal with Spotify. And the contract likely won’t run out until some time in 2023.