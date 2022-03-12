Joe Rogan Is Wary of TikTok, Calls the Platform ‘Sketchy’

He has no problem expressing his opinion on various social media platforms, but TikTok seems to be the platform that controversial podcast host, Joe Rogan, has no interest in being a part of.

During his podcast’s Monday episode, featuring YouTuber Jimmy “Mr. Beast ” Donaldson, Joe Rogan admitted he was pretty wary of TikTok and referred to the platform as being pretty f—ing sketchy. “[Software engineers] said it is the single most disturbing piece of software they’ve ever had to back engineer. Because the amount of cross-platform spying it does.”

“Such a f*cking sketchy application.” Joe Rogan slams TikTok. pic.twitter.com/wexUOPiDBd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 8, 2022

Rogan reportedly stated that TikTok is “always” watching. How does he know this? He apparently knows this because his friend heard about it from someone else. “My friend told me that she was talking to this lady and they were just having a conversation. And then she looked at her TikTok and TikTok suggested her. So TikTok knew that her and this lady were next to each other physically. Because their phones were next to each other. So TikTok suggested she follow that lady.”

However, while he doesn’t have a TikTok account, Rogan states there are videos of him being posted on the network’s app frequently. “I exist on TikTok, but it’s not me. Like someone’s just uploading meh content on TikTok. At a certain point in time, I guess I should step in and do something.”

Joe Rogan and Mr. Beast Talk About Why Less is More When It Comes to Making Videos

Meanwhile, Mr. Beast told Rogan that he has used TikTok before. But it just wasn’t for him. “I found I was spending two hours a day on TikTok. That’s when I uninstalled it.”

The duo went on to discuss YouTube and why Mr. Beast prefers making a few great videos over lots of short, mediocre ones. “As weird as it sounds, it’s much easier to get 5,000,000 views on one video, than 100,000 views on 50 videos. A 10% better video is not 10% more views. Ut 4x more views.”

Although he is pretty well known on YouTube, Mr. Beast told the podcast host that he is not interested in spending tons of money on lavish items. He said it would be hypocritical of him to carry out his Beast Philanthropy channel mission while living in a $10 million mansion. “I think living your life chasing a nice and nice car, and a bigger and bigger box to live in is kind of like a dumb way to go about life.”

In regards to his plans on YouTube, Mr. Beast admitted that he won’t be on the platform forever. He said he looks to billionaire Elon Musk for long-term goal inspiration. “Maybe when I’m 30 and if I’m not doing YouTube anymore, I’d move, take the money and move on to the next business.”