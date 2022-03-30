Joe Rogan Weighs In on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock During the Oscars: ‘Foolish Impulse’

The slap heard around the world happened at the Oscars this week. Now, Joe Rogan has chimed in. When Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage on Hollywood’s biggest night, the internet blew up. Within a matter of minutes, the video surfaced from the censored United States version to the uncensored versions from Australia and Japan. It was a wild night for sure.

Rogan Chimes In on The Slap

Joe Rogan called Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock “foolish”

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

On the same night, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor, his first-ever

Smith issued an apology following the incident

In the aftermath of the incident, there have been a lot of takes and opinions. Of course, as someone that has a podcast that covers just about anything and everything, Rogan commented as well. While he had Josh Barnett, a mixed martial artist, on the Joe Rogan Experience, the two discussed the events that went down at the Oscars.

“I don’t think he [Will Smith] was thinking that far ahead, at all,” the host and comedian said. “I think he was being emotionally fragile. He acted on impulse. I think it’s a foolish impulse that you do when you know there’s no consequences.”

There has not been any fallout really outside of commentary online for Smith. Rock declined to press charges against the actor on the night he won Best Actor for his King Richard performance. So, for now, after apologies, it seems that things have simmered down somewhat.

Rogan continued in the episode, focusing on Rock’s job as a comedian.

“Chris Rock’s doing his f***ing job,” he said. “You don’t go and sit in the front row, you’re a star at the Oscars – there’s a professional comedian whose job is to roast people. That’s what he’s doing. And what he did was not even insulting. It was a mild joke.”

Joe Rogan Says Will Smith ‘Foolish’ and ‘Fragile’

The joke that Rock made is being viewed in a different light as well. Jada Pinkett Smith has been dealing with hair loss as a result of alopecia. Rock made a hair loss joke and it was clear that the joke didn’t go over very well with the actress.

Rogan continued in his episode remarking on Smith’s state of mind.

“I’m telling you, this is all rational thinking about an irrational act,” Rogan continued. “He was emotionally fragile and he acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way.”

It was one of the wildest moments in live television and especially in Oscar’s history. All the memes, opinions, and media have taken over the internet as a whole as few moments have.