‘John Wick 4’ Director Thought He Was ‘Screwed’ After Original Edit Ran Nearly 4 Hours

John Wick 4 is so jam-packed with action and storyline that director Chad Stahelski found it nearly impossible to edit it to an appropriate length.

The newest installment runs exactly 169 minutes, which is on the long side for feature films. But it’s not something fans are complaining about. However, the initial edited cut hit the three hours and 45-minute mark. Stahelski knew that was taking it to the extreme, but he also loved every single second that made it to the finished product. So, he didn’t know how he was going to fix the problem.

“To be really honest with you, zero was planned out,” Stahelski recently told IndieWire. “Our first cut was three hours and 45 minutes, and it felt like three hours and 45 minutes. We were like, ‘Oh, we’re so screwed.’”

Part of the issue was that the cast and crew filmed so many worthy action scenes, and choosing which scenes got cut wasn’t easy. But a larger, more serious problem is that John Wick: Chapter 4 introduced a new batch of characters.

In the story, John figures out a way to kill off The High Table and finally be free, but as he heads into Asia and Europe to take on his adversaries, he meets all new enemies who make his plight all the harder.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Introduces a New Batch of Characters

The new foe all have personalities and backstories of their own, which means they need their due time on screen. But they couldn’t steal the limelight from Keanu Reeves.

“I wanted to make sure that [John] was still the center of the universe, that everything always led back to him even though we were cutting away from him,” editor Nathan Orloff said.

“You just compress, compress, compress,” he continued. “I went through a pass where anytime someone repeated an idea they had already expressed, I cut it out. No repeated ideas. It’s a very linear story, so there wasn’t a ton of reconstruction or rearrangement we could do. It was just a matter of sifting out what we didn’t need.”

Trimming off more than an hour was a slow-moving, tedious process, too. Stahelski said that every time Orloff cut 30 seconds, he made the entire production team re-watch the film in its entirety to ensure it didn’t lose its flow and feel.

“My editorial staff probably hates me because even if we just took 30 seconds out of something, I’d make everybody watch the movie again. That’s the only way you know you have the right pace,” Stahelski said. “You feel that bump in movies all the time because they were doing it in pieces and not seeing it as a whole. The last thing you want to do is treat it as a bunch of parts.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters nationwide on March 24.