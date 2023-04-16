‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Hits $349 Million Globally, Becomes Highest Earner of Franchise

John Wick: Chapter 4 has officially become the most successful installment of the Keanu Reeves action franchise to date. Coming in third only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Pope’s Exorcist, John Wick: Chapter 4 achieved an impressive $7.925 million on its fourth weekend at the box office!

To date, the Keanu Reeves-starring action sequel has obtained an impressive total of $160.1 million in North America and a whopping $349 million worldwide. It has now officially surpassed “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” ($328M) to become the highest-grossing movie of this franchise, Variety reports.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been anticipated by fans and critics alike. The impressive marketing campaign that preceded its release only served to increase this excitement. Unsurprisingly, theater audiences have flocked in droves to see it. They’ve given it an A CinemaScore –the best result of any film from the franchise thus far. Critics too were overwhelmed by what Mr. Wick had delivered on-screen. A 94% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Score speaks volumes about this incredible installment.

The ‘John Wick’ franchise is set to expand this year… without Keanu Reeves as the lead

According to Collider, John Wick: Chapter 4 opened in 3,855 theaters and 1,692 premium screens such as IMAX. The highest numbers of the franchise were from an audience that was predominately male (69%) and aged over 25 (70%). Meanwhile, overseas, attendees boasted a more diverse range. With this strong attendance overall came amazing accomplishments for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Over the past four decades, only nine films have set a franchise record with their fourth installment. John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of them. With its remarkable box office success, it has continued to outshine all its predecessors. John Wick opened at $14 million, followed by John Wick: Chapter 2′s impressive debut at $30.4 million. The previous highest mark was held by John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at $56.8 million.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate recently announced the release date for Ballerina – a John Wick spinoff film headlined by Ana de Armas. Along with Ana de Armas, the film also features Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane. Of course, John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves is set to make an appearance, Variety reports.

Len Wiseman helms the director’s chair for Ballerina, while Shay Hatten handles the writing. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, who directed all four John Wick films, serve as producers for this upcoming project. In the world of John Wick, Ballerina takes us even further with Ana de Armas as a lethal killer trained in the ancient practices of Ruska Roma. The franchise is also set to expand to the small screen with the prequel series The Continental, set to drop on Peacock this fall.