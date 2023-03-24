‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ On Pace for Best Box Office Showing in Franchise History

Despite its outrageous runtime (169 minutes) and formulaic approach to stylized action, John Wick: Chapter 4 is the most critically-acclaimed entry of the series. Considering most sequels to any popular film — especially a fourth entry — typically get made just to squeeze out the last few dollars from super fans of the series, the fact that Wick continues to improve critically is a testament to the writing.

And audiences are rewarding Wick creatives for their efforts to the tune of $8M for its preview weekend, a franchise best box office return.

Analysts estimated a $5.9M preview figure against a $70M opening weekend. Since the preview Thursday easily surpasses estimates, stakeholders are holding their breath for a massive opening weekend — is $100M in play? John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum turned in a franchise-best, 3-day opening total of $56.8M back in May 2019.

The Chad Stahelski-directed sequel also tracked higher than other similar genre films, like Halloween (2018) and Bad Boys for Life (2020), both of which did $60-$70M opening weekends.

Parabellum ranked as Keanu Reeves’ second best opening of all-time at the domestic box office, behind 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded, which enjoyed a Friday-Sunday of $91.7M in a five-day weekend which did $134.2M.

After factoring in UK, Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico, Chapter 4 is on track for $115M, analysts predict.

John Wick: Chapter 4 boasts a long runtime, but editors worked ferociously to keep the story tight

If you thought 169 minutes was long for a comic-style genre film about elite assassins, just wait until you hear how long it could have been.

According to director Stahelski, the initial edited cut hit the three hour and 45-minute mark (!). Would diehard Wick fans had loved what essentially boiled down to a double feature? Probably; but making this generation’s Gone With the Wind with guns and karate is a risky move for the studio that funded the project.

“To be really honest with you, zero [editing] was planned out,” Stahelski recently told IndieWire. “Our first cut was three hours and 45 minutes, and it felt like three hours and 45 minutes.”

The ‘problem’ with this newest entry is the introduction of so many new characters. If anything, John Wick: Chapter 4 feels like the beginning of a brand new trilogy, with establishing stories taking center stage. Still, though, editors needed to keep Keanu Reeves in the center of the action.

“I wanted to make sure that [John] was still the center of the universe, that everything always led back to him even though we were cutting away from him,” editor Nathan Orloff said.

“You just compress, compress, compress,” he continued. “I went through a pass where anytime someone repeated an idea they had already expressed, I cut it out. No repeated ideas. It’s a very linear story, so there wasn’t a ton of reconstruction or rearrangement we could do. It was just a matter of sifting out what we didn’t need.”