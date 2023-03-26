‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Smashes Franchise Box Office Record With Massive Opening Weekend

John Wick: Chapter 4 is closing out its debut weekend with even more success than suspected. By the end of today, it is expected to bring in more than $73 million at the Box Office, which will set a new franchise record. If that happens, it will be one of several new records.

The Keanu Reeves-led film hit the ground running on Friday, March 24th, And according to Deadline, it’s projected to earn at least $73.5 million in total. Aside from being the overall John Wick premiere leader, that amount also makes it the highest-grossing overall debut of March. That feat is exceptionally impressive because this month’s new releases included Creed III and Scream VI.

To round out the accolades, John Wick: Chapter 4 is also the new leader for highest-earning R-rated premieres since 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, and it’s the 14th highest of all time. Normally, R-rated films have opening weekends that pale in comparison to PG-13 movies because of the smaller audience.

Keanu Reeves Says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Was His Most Challenging ‘Physical Role’ Ever

Chapter 4 continues John Wick’s struggle to break free from the High Table, which began when the original film dropped in 2014. In this installment, the assassin heads to Asia and Europe after he finds a way to kill off the High Table members. But as he does, he meets new foes, all of which play a strong supporting part.

The movie is also said to have the best action sequences yet. Director Chad Stahelski and Reeves gave some fans at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, TX, a special screening of the film. After, people went straight to social media to sing its praises.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4!!! Holy hell. Peppers you with excellent set pieces early and then in the last hour hammers you on the head with some of the greatest action sequences I’ve ever seen. I love Keanu so so much. @sxsw #SXSW #JohnWick4

“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4!!! Holy hell,” one person posted. “Peppers you with excellent set pieces early and then in the last hour hammers you on the head with some of the greatest action sequences I’ve ever seen. I love Keanu so so much.”

Keanu Reeves even admitted that it’s the most exciting installment to date. While talking to Total Film Magazine in January, he said that he trained for three months to be able to film the action scenes, and it was a challenging yet rewarding experience.

“John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” said the 58-year-old. “…We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy. There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting… So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play.”