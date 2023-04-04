‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Release Date Revealed, Keanu Reeves Set to Appear

After much anticipation, Lionsgate has announced the release date for Ballerina – a John Wick spinoff film headlined by Ana de Armas. After the smashing worldwide success of John Wick: Chapter 4 with over $250 million at the box office, the June 7th release date in 2024 could not come soon enough for fans.

Along with Ana de Armas, the film also features Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane. Of course, John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves is set to make an appearance, Variety reports.

Len Wiseman helms the director’s chair for Ballerina, while Shay Hatten handles the writing. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, who directed all four John Wick films, serve as producers for this upcoming project. In the world of John Wick, Ballerina takes us even further with Ana de Armas as a lethal killer trained in the ancient practices of Ruska Roma.

On April 3, “John Wick: Chapter 4” blew past the $250 million mark worldwide. It’s likely to surpass its predecessor’s commercial success. It’s a staggering feat considering the franchise’s acclaimed third installment broke box office records. What’s more, the resounding success of “Chapter 4” is evident in its remarkable 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Details about the ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ are being kept under wraps

Back in January, de Armas had the opportunity to discuss her involvement in Ballerina on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’ve been in Prague filming for four months,” she told Fallon. “We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised.”

“Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene. This man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts,” she added. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t complain anymore.’ Because he is doing it. He truly is the best.”

Keanu Reeves has recently disclosed when the spinoff will take place during an appearance at CCXP, Screenrant reports. Keanu squashed the rumors that Ballerina would be set after the events of Chapter 4. “So the film Ballerina that Ana de Armas stars in being directed by Len Wiseman has already started filming,” Reeves explained. “It takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Although it has not been confirmed, it is speculated that Reeves may only have a small role in the movie. However, the fact that most of the other leading actors from past movies will return for Ballerina is an indication of how close this spinoff will be related to the original plot. Ballerina is also said to be the first of many John Wick spinoffs. The Continental limited series is next in line.