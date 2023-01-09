‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’

Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.

It turns out, Reeves turned down the lead role in Oliver Stone’s award-winning war film, 1986’s Platoon. Stone recalled meeting with the young actor prior to filming to discuss the part. Negotiations didn’t go very far, apparently. “Keanu turned it down because of the violence. He didn’t want to do violence,” Stone told EW in 2011.

Of course, Platoon went on to be a major success for Stone (it won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1987). It was also a star-making vehicle for Charlie Sheen. The actor went on to star in Stone’s next iconic project, Wall Street. When it comes to casting the role of a naive private in the Vietnam War, it seems like Sheen was a better choice than Reeves. Although there is no doubt that Reeves would have made an amazing movie as well, he might not have been able to effectively portray this scared and privileged character as Sheen did. Meanwhile, Keanu went on to do lighter fare in the late 80s such as Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Parenthood.

Keanu Reeves quickly changed his mind about portraying a role due to its violent content, though. By the 90s he was starring in action-packed films such as Point Break and Speed. Then he starred in one of the most violent franchises of the late 90s and early 2000s, The Matrix films.

Keanu Reeves will appear in at least one ‘John Wick’ spin-off

John Wick: Chapter 4 drops next March and its spinoff film, Ballerina, is set to come out later that year. Reeves has been confirmed to play Wick again in the spinoff. Of course, Ana de Armas will be the main star in the film.

During a recent CCXP appearance, Keanu Reeves finally announced when the spinoff of Ballerina will take place. Contrary to speculation that this movie would follow Chapter 4’s events, he quickly debunked those rumors. “So the film Ballerina that Ana de Armas stars in being directed by Len Wiseman has already started filming,” Reeves explained. “It takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4.”

As of now, we have no confirmation regarding the size of Reeves’ role in Ballerina. However, the presence of other stars from past films is an assurance that this spinoff will remain closely connected. Ballerina looks like it could be just the start for more John Wick-related projects and The Continental series has been marked as a high priority next on their list.