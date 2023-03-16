‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Responds to Being Called The ‘Internet’s Boyfriend’

After years of being called the “Internet’s Boyfriend,” John Wick star Keanu Reeves shares his thoughts about the interesting nickname.

While chatting with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in New York City on Wednesday (March 15th), Reeves stated he appreciates the love he receives from his fans. “I appreciate the goodwill,” the actor said when asked about the “Internet Boyfriend” label. He also spoke about his portrayal of the action-packed franchise’s main character.

“I love the challenges of John Wick,” Keanu Reeves continued. “It’s super intense. It’s playful. I get to do different things – driving, you know? [I get to use] nunchucks and do movie Judo, move jujitsu. So I really enjoy that.”

Reeves then said that he enjoys the adrenaline rush that his upcoming film has as well. “I enjoy the challenges and the intensity and the noise. So I’m not looking to hang out on the beach.”

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves recently stated that John Wick: Chapter 4 is considered the hardest physical role he’s ever had in his career so far. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox,” Reeves told Total Film in January 2023. “We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy. There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting… So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play.”

Keanu Reeves His ‘John Wick’ Film Ranking For Certain Sequence Difficulties

Earlier this month, Keanu Reeves revealed to Collider his own John Wick film ranking for certain action sequence difficulties.

“Let’s so, the first one that comes to mind was the horse sequence in Chapter 3,” Reeves started to explain. “I would say, just as the first time, the assault sequence in Chapter 1. I would say the dance party fight in Chapter 2. And I would say it’s a tie between the Arc de Triomphe car sequence and the stair sequence in Sacré-Cœur.”

Keanu Reeves then spoke about doing dance sequences in the latest film. “Well, you’re dealing with space and also you’re dealing on the strength of the people who are in the background in the sense of committing to it. Like, they had to keep dancing or be in the moment and kind of just ignore that fight scene that’s going on around you and in front of you.”

Reeves went on to add that John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski hired professional dances for the sequences. “[He] seated them throughout the background, and there [were] people who knew their bodies and movements and spatial relationships.”