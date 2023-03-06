‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Responds to Scientists Naming Bacteria After Him

Upon hearing that German researchers named new deadly, fungus-killing compounds after him, Keanu Reeves shares his thoughts about the scientific discovery.

CNN reports that the scientists named the compounds with a nod to Reeves’ John Wick and The Matrix characters being able to destroy enemies. The chemicals notably eradicate fungi effectively and pretty quickly. Sebastian Götze, a scientist with Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology, issued a statement about the compounds.

“The lipopeptides kill so efficiently that we named them after Keanu Reeves. Because he, too, acts extremely deadly in his roles,” Götze stated. “We have a crisis in anti-infectives. … Many human-pathogenic fungi are now strong against to antimycotics (antifungals) — partly because they are used in large quantities in agricultural fields.”

Götze also stated that he and his team have tested the isolated substance against various fungi that currently infect humans. “We found hat it strongly inhibits the pathogenic fungus Candida albicans, among others,” he explained.

Of course, Keanu Reeves had an amazing response to the compound news. During a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread, the actor described the compounds being named after him as being pretty cool and surreal. “They should’ve called it John Wick,” Reeves stated. He then thanked “scientist people” for the news. “Good luck, and thank you for helping us,” he added.

Keanu Reeves Reveals Which Superhero He Always Wanted to Play

Along with discussing the fungi compound situation, Keanu Reeves opened up to fans during the Ask Me Anything event about which superhero he has always wanted to play.

When asked if there was a role in his career that he regretted turning down, Reeves stated, “No… But I did always want to play Wolverine.”

Although he hasn’t made his way into the MCU (yet…), Reeves did star in the 2005 DC film Constantine. He will be reprising the role in an upcoming sequel. The actor further confirmed that he has spoken to new DC Films co-chair James Gunn about the new Constantine film. However, he did not offer any other information about the project.

After discussing that role, Keanu Reeves revealed exactly which film of his is his favorite. “Ahhhhhhhhh!!! F—, Ahhhhhh…” he answered. “I’ve been fortunate to work on a few films that changed my life. I can’t pick just one.”

Reeves then shared his all-time favorite films. They are River’s Edge, Bill and ted’s Excellent Adventure, Matrix trilogy, The Devil’s Advocate, A Scanner Darkly, My Own Private Idaho, Point Break, and John Wick.

He went on to add that he surprisingly has an interest in doing a musical someday. “I would love to be in a musical… But I can’t sing so I’m not sure anybody else would want me in a musical… But I sure would try. I mean I could sing, but not really well. I can always dream…”