‘John Wick’ Star Lance Reddick’s Cause of Death Revealed

Lance Reddick, the actor best known for his roles as Charon in the John Wick franchise and Cedrick Daniels in The Wire passed away last month. At the time, law enforcement confirmed that they found Reddick’s body in his Los Angeles home. Now, three weeks later, we know his cause of death.

Earlier today, TMZ acquired Lance Reddick’s death certificate. The document states that the actor’s cause of death was ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

According to the American Heart Association, ischemic heart disease is caused by the narrowing of the heart arteries. These arteries aren’t able to carry enough blood and oxygen to the heart muscle. This condition can cause bouts of chest pain called angina pectoris as well as heart attacks. This condition is also called coronary artery disease.

The Mayo Clinic states that atherosclerosis is the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances on the artery walls. This buildup – called plaque – causes the arteries to narrow and can even block blood flow. While it is generally considered a heart problem, it can affect arteries anywhere in the body.

John Wick Co-Stars and More Remember Lance Reddick

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere, Keanu Reeves took a moment to remember his friend and co-star Lance Reddick. “Every time you were in his presence, he was such a special person, special artist, and he had a grace and dignity and a passion for life and his craft,” Reeves said. “Just to be in his light and to be in his presence and get a chance to work with him, every day was special.”

According to John Wick director Chad Stahelski, Lance Reddick was more than an important part of the cast. His expertise was pivotal in getting the series rolling. He was one of the first actors cast for the first entry in the franchise.

“Lance walked in the first day in the suit, and we stood up and we were like, ‘Okay, take one,’ and it was good. Take two and he was like ‘What can I do better?’ And we were like, ‘Lance, we really don’t know what we’re doing, but please help us,’” Stahelski recalled. The director went on to say that Reddick served as an on-set mentor for the John Wick team through their first day of filming.

“He was so kind, so generous, and we still joke about it today. He’s always been the most collaborative, most positive guy I’ve ever met,” Stahelski added.

Laurence Fishburne also shared some words about Lance Reddick at the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere. “We lost our brother. But, we made a beautiful movie. It’s the best of all of them, and I think people are going to love it. That’s what it’s about,” Fishburne said. “He wouldn’t want us to not do this.”