Josh Brolin Hopes To Make Third ‘Sicario’ Movie: ‘It’s Been Written’

Generational actor Josh Brolin recently sat down for a long-form interview to discuss his recent flurry of roles, which includes parts in Outer Range, Dune, and Sicario. The latter, penned by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan and released in 2015, brought together Brolin and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve; a relationship that would sprout into a beloved sequel (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and a crack at legendary Dune, which Villeneuve directed.

Now as Sheridan has reached superstar status for both his writing and producing, Villeneuve has earned trust as a director, and as Brolin sits atop Hollywood as one of the town’s most bankable actors, the question remains: will audiences receive another Sicario film? Scheduling may prove a challenge given everyone’s enormous clout, but Brolin insists the script exists. Someone in a Hollywood Hills office just needs to pull the trigger.

“[Sicario’s] very much at the forefront of all of our minds. It’s been written and it’s been rewritten. So it’s out there. We think it deserves a third one. If we can make it in the way that we want to make it.” Brolin tells the Hollywood Reporter.

“I just don’t know when we’ll do it. We may be 80,” he laughed.

Josh Brolin’s connection to Taylor Sheridan began with Sicario, but certainly didn’t end there

Hollywood has long enjoyed a simple maxim: no need to reinvent the wheel, just recycle it. If something works, repackage it and sell it with a slight twist. And ever since Yellowstone became a certified hit — essentially reinvigorating the classic Western drama — producers around town have rushed to capitalize on the changing mainstream tastes.

Before accepting a role on the Amazon Prime sci-fi Western Outer Range, Brolin said he received and read multiple scripts that resembled the Sheridan Dutton drama.

“They offered me a few different series,” Brolin said. “But then you say, ‘do you have a subject matter that is going to sustain me?’ You have Yellowstone, and now the Western genre is back and everybody is trying to piggyback on that thing. But I think Outer Range is on an absurdist enough level that we can go in so many different directions.”

Therefore, not only did Sheridan’s meteoric rise trigger two action movie roles for Brolin in the Sicario series, but it also guided his decision to return to television for the first time in decades. And lest we forget that Brolin’s own daughter, Eden, works directly with Sheridan on Yellowstone. She plays Mia, a barrel racer who becomes Jimmy’s love interest until he goes to Texas.

The degrees of separation in Hollywood are never far apart, but when it comes to Brolin and Sheridan as of late, they couldn’t be much closer.